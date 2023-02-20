Advanced search
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
04:41:41 2023-02-20
295.75 DKK   -0.42%
04:30aPer Aarsleff A/s : Share buyback week 7 2023
PU
04:05aPer Aarsleff Holding A/S announces transactions carried out under the current share buyback pro-gramme in accordance with the "safe harbour method”
AQ
02/14Per aarsleff holding a/s - share buyback week 6 2023
AQ
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 7 2023

02/20/2023 | 04:30am EST
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

395: 13 February 2023

5,393

295.89

1,595,719.67

396: 14 February 2023

6,000

297.25

1,783,525.80

397: 15 February 2023

5,500

294.21

1,618,130.25

398: 16 February 2023

5,500

293.23

1,612,773.25

399: 17 February 2023

5,500

293.97

1,616,821.25

Accumulated trading for days 395-399

27,893

294.95

8,226,970.22

Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

1,258,748

253.56

319,170,614.79

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 322 M 2 767 M 2 767 M
Net income 2023 636 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1 320 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,87x
Yield 2023 3,99%
Capitalization 5 641 M 808 M 808 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 604
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 297,00 DKK
Average target price 375,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S13.36%808
VINCI17.42%65 689
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.73%37 804
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.10%32 790
QUANTA SERVICES8.70%22 135
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.26%20 750