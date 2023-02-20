Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 7 2023

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

price Amount, DKK 395: 13 February 2023 5,393 295.89 1,595,719.67 396: 14 February 2023 6,000 297.25 1,783,525.80 397: 15 February 2023 5,500 294.21 1,618,130.25 398: 16 February 2023 5,500 293.23 1,612,773.25 399: 17 February 2023 5,500 293.97 1,616,821.25 Accumulated trading for days 395-399 27,893 294.95 8,226,970.22 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,258,748 253.56 319,170,614.79

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.