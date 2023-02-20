Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 7 2023

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of
shares
bought back
Average
purchase
price
Amount, DKK
395: 13 February 2023
5,393
295.89
1,595,719.67
396: 14 February 2023
6,000
297.25
1,783,525.80
397: 15 February 2023
5,500
294.21
1,618,130.25
398: 16 February 2023
5,500
293.23
1,612,773.25
399: 17 February 2023
5,500
293.97
1,616,821.25
Accumulated trading for days 395-399
27,893
294.95
8,226,970.22
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
1,258,748
253.56
319,170,614.79
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 09:29:02 UTC.