Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 27 2021

12.07.2021 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 6: 5 July 2021 1,064 289.33 307,852.01 7: 6 July 2021 2,124 292.56 621,388.94 8: 7 July 2021 1,906 295.41 563,047.08 9: 8 July 2021 2,631 290.10 763,249.94 10: 9. July 2021 2,054 285.10 585,596.02 Accumulated trading for days 6-10 9,779 290.53 2,841,133.99 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 19,123 284.65 5,443,303.55

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

