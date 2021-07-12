Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 27 2021

12.07.2021 - Company announcement
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
|
Trading day
|
Number of
shares
bought back
|
Average
purchase
price
|
Amount, DKK
|
6: 5 July 2021
|
1,064
|
289.33
|
307,852.01
|
7: 6 July 2021
|
2,124
|
292.56
|
621,388.94
|
8: 7 July 2021
|
1,906
|
295.41
|
563,047.08
|
9: 8 July 2021
|
2,631
|
290.10
|
763,249.94
|
10: 9. July 2021
|
2,054
|
285.10
|
585,596.02
|
Accumulated trading for days 6-10
|
9,779
|
290.53
|
2,841,133.99
|
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
|
19,123
|
284.65
|
5,443,303.55
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
