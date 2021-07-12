Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 27 2021

07/12/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12.07.2021 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

6: 5 July 2021

1,064

289.33

307,852.01

7: 6 July 2021

2,124

292.56

621,388.94

8: 7 July 2021

1,906

295.41

563,047.08

9: 8 July 2021

2,631

290.10

763,249.94

10: 9. July 2021

2,054

285.10

585,596.02

Accumulated trading for days 6-10

9,779

290.53

2,841,133.99

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

19,123

284.65

5,443,303.55

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Read more

Share repurchase specification week 27 2021

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 09:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
05:32aPER AARSLEFF A/S  : Share buyback week 27 2021
PU
07/06PER AARSLEFF A/S  : Aarsleff Holding A/S - SHARE BUYBACK WEEK 26 2021
AQ
07/05PER AARSLEFF A/S  : announces transactions carried out under the current share b..
AQ
06/24PER AARSLEFF A/S  : Aarsleff holding a/s - notification of managers transactions..
AQ
06/23PER AARSLEFF A/S  : Notification of managers' transactions, part 2 of 2
AQ
06/23PER AARSLEFF A/S  : Notification of managers' transactions, part 1 of 2
AQ
05/28PER AARSLEFF A/S  : launches share buyback programme
PU
05/28PER AARSLEFF A/S  : launches share buyback programme
AQ
05/28PER AARSLEFF A/S  : Interim financial report for the period 1/10 2020-31/3 2021
PU
05/28PER AARSLEFF A/S  : Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2020-31 Ma..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 301 M 2 282 M 2 282 M
Net income 2021 465 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net cash 2021 775 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 5 718 M 912 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 358
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 285,50 DKK
Average target price 330,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S-7.46%886
VINCI12.76%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.44%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.65%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.14%18 939