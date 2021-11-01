Log in
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
All news about PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
04:33aPer Aarsleff Holding A/S announces transactions carried out under the current share buy..
AQ
10/26Per aarsleff holding a/s - share buyback week 42 2021
AQ
10/25PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 42 2021
PU
10/19PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 41 2021
AQ
10/18PER AARSLEFF A/S : The world's first battery-powered pile driving rig
PU
10/18PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 41 2021
PU
10/12PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 40 2021
AQ
10/11PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 40 2021
PU
10/11PER AARSLEFF A/S : announces transactions carried out under the current share buyback prog..
AQ
10/05PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 39 2021
AQ
Financials
Sales 2021 14 421 M 2 240 M 2 240 M
Net income 2021 481 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net cash 2021 370 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 5 505 M 855 M 855 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 7 581
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 277,50 DKK
Average target price 340,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S-10.05%855
VINCI13.53%61 341
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED37.22%33 102
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%30 517
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.62%23 002
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD111.60%19 413