Peraso : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Peraso to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-performance, 5G mmWave wireless technology and provider of chipsets, modules, software and IP, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after the market closes. Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will host a live audio webcast with slides and conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-855-779-0042
International Call Number: +1-631-485-4856
Pass Code: 7274474

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, it will be archived on the Company's website, and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor page at www.perasotech.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056, and using pass code 7274474. International callers should dial 1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers | Jeffrey Schreiner
512-243-8976
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:

Disclaimer

Peraso Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:03:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
