PERCEPTRON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Perceptron - PRCP

10/01/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Perceptron, Inc. (NasdaqGM: PRCP) to Atlas Copco. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Perceptron will receive only $7.00 in cash for each share of Perceptron that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-prcp/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,05 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66,4 M 66,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart PERCEPTRON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Perceptron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERCEPTRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 6,80 $
Spread / Highest target 2,94%
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay W. Freeland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Heribert Viehweber Vice President-Global Operations & Quality
Bill Roeschlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
C. Richard Neely Independent Director
James A. Ratigan Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERCEPTRON, INC.23.64%66
SMC CORPORATION16.25%36 869
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.74%23 150
COGNEX CORPORATION16.17%11 265
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-7.27%8 910
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-0.71%6 021
