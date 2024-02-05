Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock as part of the Company’s dividend policy, which will be paid on March 15, 2024, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of March 1, 2024. Any decision to pay future cash dividends, however, will be made by the board of directors and depend on the Company’s available retained earnings, financial condition and other relevant factors.

About Perdoceo Education Corporation

