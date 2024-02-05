Perdoceo Education Corporation announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock as part of the Company?s dividend policy, which will be paid on March 15, 2024, to holders of record of the Company?s common stock as of March 1, 2024.
|Feb. 05
|Perdoceo Education Insider Sold Shares Worth $471,750, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Jan. 30
|Perdoceo Education Insider Sold Shares Worth $592,000, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.37%
|1 183 M $
|+8.22%
|13 473 M $
|-2.25%
|3 877 M $
|-12.05%
|3 152 M $
|-0.05%
|2 551 M $
|+2.87%
|2 322 M $
|-7.66%
|2 003 M $
|-17.03%
|1 896 M $
|-0.40%
|1 692 M $
|-2.77%
|1 410 M $
