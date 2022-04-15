Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perdoceo Education Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRDO   US71363P1066

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION

(PRDO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.66 USD   +1.04%
04:16pPerdoceo Education Corporation Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for May 5th
BU
04/13INSIDER SELL : Perdoceo Education
MT
04/05INSIDER SELL : Perdoceo Education
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perdoceo Education Corporation Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for May 5th

04/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results and its 2022 outlook later that evening at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international). Both dial-in numbers will use the access code 601460. Viewers can also access the conference call by following this link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/336826742. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Perdoceo Education Corporation

Perdoceo’s academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company’s accredited institutions – Colorado Technical University (“CTU”) and the American InterContinental University System (“AIUS” or “AIU System”) – provide degree programs from associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree professional development and continuing education offerings. Perdoceo’s universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adults. CTU and AIUS continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce. For more information, please visit www.perdoceoed.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION
04:16pPerdoceo Education Corporation Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for May..
BU
04/13INSIDER SELL : Perdoceo Education
MT
04/05INSIDER SELL : Perdoceo Education
MT
04/04PERDOCEO EDUCATION : Spring 2022 Investor Update
PU
03/11PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/24PERDOCEO EDUCATION : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24Perdoceo Education to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Perdoceo Education Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24PERDOCEO EDUCATION : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
02/24Earnings Flash (PRDO) PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $159.9M, vs. St..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 657 M - -
Net income 2022 81,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 802 M 802 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 170
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Perdoceo Education Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,66 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Managers and Directors
Andrew H. Hurst President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashish R. Ghia Vice President-Financial Planning & Analysis
Todd S. Nelson Executive Chairman
Dave C. Czeszewski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis H. Chookaszian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION-0.85%802
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.16.47%3 535
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-1.55%2 151
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.74%1 977
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-23.16%1 947
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-47.24%1 880