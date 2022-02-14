Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Peregrine Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGD   AU0000134389

PEREGRINE GOLD LIMITED

(PGD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 06:20:26 pm
0.65 AUD   +14.04%
05:57pPEREGRINE GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - PGD
PU
05:57pPEREGRINE GOLD : Proposed issue of securities - PGD
PU
02/03Peregrine Gold Finds Gold in Soil Anomalies at Rocklea Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peregrine Gold : Application for quotation of securities - PGD

02/14/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PEREGRINE GOLD LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 15, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PGD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,500,000

11/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PEREGRINE GOLD LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

644734921

1.3

ASX issuer code

PGD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Refer to Appendix 3B released 15 February 2022.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

PGD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

11/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,500,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.50000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Refer to ASX announcement titled "Yandal Investments Becomes Substantial Shareholder" released 15 February 2022 and the Appendix 3B released 15 February 2022.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To raise additional working capital

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PGD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

38,103,795

PGDO : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023

10,714,767

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PGDAC : OPTION EXPIRING 19-MAR-2024 RESTRICTED

900,000

PGDAD : OPTION EXPIRING 19-SEP-2024 RESTRICTED

900,000

PGDAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

8,500,000

PGDAB : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 RESTRICTED

1,000,000

PGDAE : OPTION EXPIRING 19-MAR-2025 RESTRICTED

600,000

PGDAH : PERFORMANCE SHARES CLASS B

1,500,000

PGDAI : OPTION EXPIRING 27-AUG-2024 EX $0.45

1,000,000

PGDAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 16-SEP-2024 EX $0.55

900,000

PGDAG : PERFORMANCE SHARES CLASS A

1,000,000

PGDAF : OPTION EXPIRING 03-MAY-2024 EX $0.35

400,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peregrine Gold Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEREGRINE GOLD LIMITED
05:57pPEREGRINE GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - PGD
PU
05:57pPEREGRINE GOLD : Proposed issue of securities - PGD
PU
02/03Peregrine Gold Finds Gold in Soil Anomalies at Rocklea Project
MT
02/02PEREGRINE GOLD : Significant Gold in Soil Anomalism at Rocklea Project
PU
02/02Peregrine Gold Limited Announces Significant Gold in Soil Anomalism Has Been Identified..
CI
01/24PEREGRINE GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - PGD
PU
01/24PEREGRINE GOLD : December 2021 Quarterly Reports
PU
2021Peregrine Gold Limited Appoints Anees Sabet as Non-Executive Director
CI
2021PEREGRINE GOLD : Ballot Won on Highly Prospective Lithium Tenement
PU
2021Peregrine Wins Ballot on Tenement Highly Prospective for Lithium Mineralisation
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,62 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net cash 2021 4,83 M 3,44 M 3,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,0 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart PEREGRINE GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peregrine Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Woodman Non-Executive Director
Mark Laurence Pearce Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEREGRINE GOLD LIMITED21.28%17
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.97%51 026
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.69%37 009
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-6.40%22 620
PJSC POLYUS-5.57%21 973
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.40%19 026