Peregrine Gold : Application for quotation of securities - PGD
02/14/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
PEREGRINE GOLD LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 15, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
PGD
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
4,500,000
11/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
PEREGRINE GOLD LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
644734921
1.3
ASX issuer code
PGD
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
15/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
For personal use only
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Refer to Appendix 3B released 15 February 2022.
2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an
Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
PGD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
11/2/2022
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class? Yes
Issue details
For personal
Number of +securities to be quoted
4,500,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.50000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Refer to ASX announcement titled "Yandal Investments Becomes Substantial Shareholder" released 15 February 2022 and the Appendix 3B released 15 February 2022.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To raise additional working capital
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
For personal use only
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
PGD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
38,103,795
PGDO : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023
10,714,767
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
PGDAC : OPTION EXPIRING 19-MAR-2024 RESTRICTED
900,000
PGDAD : OPTION EXPIRING 19-SEP-2024 RESTRICTED
900,000
PGDAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
8,500,000
PGDAB : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 RESTRICTED
1,000,000
PGDAE : OPTION EXPIRING 19-MAR-2025 RESTRICTED
600,000
PGDAH : PERFORMANCE SHARES CLASS B
1,500,000
PGDAI : OPTION EXPIRING 27-AUG-2024 EX $0.45
1,000,000
PGDAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 16-SEP-2024 EX $0.55
900,000
PGDAG : PERFORMANCE SHARES CLASS A
1,000,000
PGDAF : OPTION EXPIRING 03-MAY-2024 EX $0.35
400,000
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Peregrine Gold Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:02 UTC.