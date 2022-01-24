Peregrine Gold : December 2021 Quarterly Reports

The Pilbara Gold Project

Tin Can Prospect

The Tin Can prospect (E52/3785), located approximately two kilometres south of the previously announced Birdsnest prospect was identified via reconnaissance stream sediment sampling (refer ASX announcement dated 16 November 2021). The stream sediment sampling programme returned elevated gold anomalism with significant results as follows:

Table 1: Stream sediment samples from the Tin Can prospect.

Sample ID Au (ppb) AR25 (coarse) Au (ppb) CN2000 (fine) Au (ppb) AR25 (fine) 21KST 206 38 25 32 21KST 223 723 130 48

Note: Au (ppb) CN 2000 is a 2kg BLEG sample and Au (ppb) AR25 is aqua regia both with Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) on all samples.

Figure 2: Tin Can prospect displaying anomalous stream sediment samples and soil sampling results.

A detailed soil sampling programme was also implemented at Tin Can with a total of 405 sites sampled and 810 samples submitted for analysis (including duplicates and blanks). The soil sampling programme returned elevated gold anomalism.

Interpretation of the coarse soil gold results has defined a coherent northeast trending gold in soil anomaly approximately 200 metres long and 50 metres wide. This anomaly is located south of the dominant northwest trending quartz veins with the northeastern portion of the gold soil anomaly possibly truncated at these quartz veins. The gold in soil anomaly extends in an east to west direction from the main anomaly for approximately 200 metres with low to moderate level gold anomalism.

Soil samples at the core of this soil anomaly returned 223 ppb Au (coarse fraction AR25) which repeated 113 ppb Au and 149 ppb Au in sample 21KS 1209 and 328 ppb Au (coarse fraction AR25) which repeated 153 ppb Au and 68 ppb Au in sample 21KS 1369.

Several broad, moderate level gold anomalies and spot elevated gold anomalies were returned in the northern, eastern and southern portion of the prospect. Additional and infill soil sampling was completed during the quarter with a total of 196 soil sites sampled for 392 samples (including duplicates and blanks).