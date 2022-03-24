Peregrine Gold : Pilgangoora North Lithium Project

|
|
|
|
A S X A N N O U N C E M E N T
|
|
|
|
|
25 March 2022
|
|
Appendix 1: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
|
|
|
|
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
only
|
Sampling
|
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random
|
• Stream sediment and rock chip samples were
|
|
techniques
|
chips, or specific specialised industry standard
|
|
collected to follow-up reported occurrences of
|
|
|
measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
|
|
pegmatites and an historic lead occurrence in the
|
|
|
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
|
|
DMIRS database.
|
|
|
handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
|
• Stream sediment samples weighing 7-10kg were
|
|
|
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|
|
collected and sieved to a -5mm fraction in the field.
|
|
use
|
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
|
• Streams sediment samples were dried and sieved to
|
|
|
|
two 3kg samples of -5mm+2mm and -2mm fractions.
|
|
|
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
|
|
|
|
|
A 5kg subsample of the fine fraction material was
|
|
|
measurement tools or systems used.
|
|
|
|
|
|
retained for panning.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
|
• Rock chip samples were collected in the field from
|
|
|
|
Material to the Public Report.
|
|
outcrop.
|
|
|
|
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done
|
|
|
|
|
|
this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg
|
|
|
|
|
|
was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay').
|
|
|
|
|
|
In other cases more explanation may be required, such
|
|
|
|
personal
|
|
as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
|
|
|
|
|
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types
|
|
|
|
|
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
|
|
|
|
|
|
detailed information.
|
|
|
|
|
Drilling
|
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
|
•
|
No drilling completed.
|
|
|
techniques
|
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
|
|
|
|
|
|
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|
|
|
|
|
Drill sample
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
|
•
|
No drilling completed.
|
|
|
recovery
|
recoveries and results assessed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
|
|
|
|
|
|
representative nature of the samples.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred
|
|
|
|
|
|
due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logging
|
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
|
•
|
No drilling completed.
|
|
|
|
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
|
• Location of stream sediment and rock chip sample
|
|
|
|
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies
|
|
recorded at each site.
|
|
|
|
and metallurgical studies.
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|
|
|
|
|
The total length and percentage of the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
intersections logged.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-
|
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or
|
• Duplicate samples were collected in the field and
|
|
|
sampling
|
all core taken.
|
|
submitted for analysis in addition to blanks,
|
|
|
techniques
|
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc
|
• The samples were prepared for analysis at Intertek
|
|
|
and sample
|
|
Genalysis, Perth, with samples typically pulverised to
|
|
|
and whether sampled wet or dry.
|
|
|
|
preparation
|
|
at least 8% to 75µm or better.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For all sample types, the nature, quality and
|
|
|
|
|
|
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
|
|
|
|
|
|
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
|
|
|
|
|
|
representative of the in situ material collected, including
|
|
|
|
|
|
for instance results for field duplicate/second-half
|
|
|
|
|
|
sampling.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of
|
|
|