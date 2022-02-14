Peregrine Gold : Proposed issue of securities - PGD
02/14/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PEREGRINE GOLD LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
15/2/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
1,815,000 unlisted options, exercisable at A$0.75 each,
1,815,000
confirmed
expiring 31 December 2024
New class-code to be
600,000 unlisted options exercisable at A$0.85 each,
600,000
confirmed
expiring 31 December 2025.
PGD
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
4,500,000
Proposed +issue date 11/2/2022
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 8
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PEREGRINE GOLD LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
53644734921
1.3
ASX issuer code
PGD
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
15/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 8
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
PGD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
4,500,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
For
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.50000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 8
Proposed issue of securities
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
use
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
1,815,000 unlisted options, exercisable at A$0.75 each, expiring 31 December
personal
2024
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,815,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The unlisted options are issued to a substantial shareholder as part of a private placement. Refer to announcement titled
"Yandal Investments Becomes a Substantial Shareholder", released 15 February 2022.
For
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
0.00000001
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 8
Proposed issue of securities
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.7500
31/12/2024
only
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
PGD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
1,815,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
The unlisted options are issued to a substantial shareholder as part of a private placement. Refer to announcement titled
"Yandal Investments Becomes a Substantial Shareholder", released 15 February 2022.
use
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
personal
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
600,000 unlisted options exercisable at A$0.85 each, expiring 31 December
New class-code to be confirmed
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
For
2025.
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
600,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 8
Peregrine Gold Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:02 UTC.