    PGD   AU0000134389

PEREGRINE GOLD LIMITED

(PGD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 06:20:26 pm
0.65 AUD   +14.04%
05:57pPEREGRINE GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - PGD
PU
05:57pPEREGRINE GOLD : Proposed issue of securities - PGD
PU
02/03Peregrine Gold Finds Gold in Soil Anomalies at Rocklea Project
MT
Peregrine Gold : Proposed issue of securities - PGD

02/14/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PEREGRINE GOLD LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

15/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

1,815,000 unlisted options, exercisable at A$0.75 each,

1,815,000

confirmed

expiring 31 December 2024

New class-code to be

600,000 unlisted options exercisable at A$0.85 each,

600,000

confirmed

expiring 31 December 2025.

PGD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,500,000

Proposed +issue date 11/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

PEREGRINE GOLD LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

53644734921

1.3

ASX issuer code

PGD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

PGD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

4,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.50000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

only

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

use

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

1,815,000 unlisted options, exercisable at A$0.75 each, expiring 31 December

personal

2024

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,815,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The unlisted options are issued to a substantial shareholder as part of a private placement. Refer to announcement titled

"Yandal Investments Becomes a Substantial Shareholder", released 15 February 2022.

For

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

0.00000001

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.7500

31/12/2024

only

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

PGD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1,815,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

The unlisted options are issued to a substantial shareholder as part of a private placement. Refer to announcement titled

"Yandal Investments Becomes a Substantial Shareholder", released 15 February 2022.

use

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

600,000 unlisted options exercisable at A$0.85 each, expiring 31 December

New class-code to be confirmed

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

For

2025.

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

600,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peregrine Gold Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
