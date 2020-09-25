PGR: PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in securities by associates, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary
0
09/25/2020 | 10:40am EDT
PGR: PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in securities by associates, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary
Dealings in securities by associates, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary
PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1994/006026/06)
Share code: PGR ISIN: ZAE000078127
('Peregrine' or 'the Company')
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR, A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY,
THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AN ASSOCIATE OF THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY OF THE COMPANY
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a
director, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary and an associate of the
representative of the company secretary of the Company:
Name of associate: Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust
Name of director and relationship to director: Robert Eric Katz who is a trustee and beneficiary
of the Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust
Transaction date 22 September 2020
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 365 961
Price per security: R21.02
Total value of transaction: R7,692,500.22
Nature of transaction: On-market sale
Nature and extent of directors´ interest: Indirect beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes
Name of director: P A Swart
Name of subsidiary: Citadel Holdings Proprietary Limited
Transaction date: 21 September 2020
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 26 369
Price per security: R21.00
Total value of transaction: R553 749.00
Nature of transaction: On-market sale
Nature and extent of directors´ interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes
Name of representative of the company secretary M Yachad
('Representative'):
Transaction date: 23 September 2020
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 358 043
Price per security: R21.06
Total value of transaction: R7 540 385.58
Nature of transaction: On-market sale
Nature and extent of Representative´s interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes
Name of associate: Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
Limited
Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder
of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
Limited
Transaction date: 21 September 2020
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 450 622
Price per security: R21.06
Total value of transaction: R9 490 099.32
Nature of transaction: On-market sale
Nature and extent of Representative´s interest: Indirect beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes
Name of associate: Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
Limited
Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder
of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
Limited
Transaction date: 23 September 2020
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 280 168
Price per security: R21.06
Total value of transaction: R5 900 338.08
Nature of transaction: On-market sale
Nature and extent of Representative´s interest: Indirect beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes
Shareholders are further advised of the following transactions in shares by an associate of a director and an
associate of the representative of the company secretary of the Company, whereby Peregrine shares have been
disposed of in return for a corresponding investment in the Peregrine Capital High Growth H4 RI HF and the
Peregrine Capital Pure Hedge H4 RI HF funds pursuant to an asset for share transaction in terms of section 42 of
the Income Tax Act No.58 of 1962:
Name of associate: Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust
Name of director and relationship to director: Robert Eric Katz who is a trustee and beneficiary
of the Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust
Transaction date 23 September 2020
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 506 666
Price per security: R21.00
Total value of transaction: R10 639 986.00
Nature of transaction: Off-market sale
Nature and extent of directors´ interest: Indirect beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes
Name of associate: Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Limited
Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder
Transaction date: of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
Limited
23 September 2020
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 476 190
Price per security: R21.00
Total value of transaction: R9 999 990.00
Nature of transaction: Off-market sale
Nature and extent of Representative´s interest: Indirect beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes
25 September 2020
Joint sponsor
Java Capital
Joint sponsor
Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services (Proprietary) Limited
Date: 25-09-2020 04:30:00
