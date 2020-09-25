PGR: PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in securities by associates, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary Dealings in securities by associates, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1994/006026/06) Share code: PGR ISIN: ZAE000078127 ('Peregrine' or 'the Company') DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR, A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AN ASSOCIATE OF THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY OF THE COMPANY Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary and an associate of the representative of the company secretary of the Company: Name of associate: Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust Name of director and relationship to director: Robert Eric Katz who is a trustee and beneficiary of the Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust Transaction date 22 September 2020 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 365 961 Price per security: R21.02 Total value of transaction: R7,692,500.22 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of directors´ interest: Indirect beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of director: P A Swart Name of subsidiary: Citadel Holdings Proprietary Limited Transaction date: 21 September 2020 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 26 369 Price per security: R21.00 Total value of transaction: R553 749.00 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of directors´ interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of representative of the company secretary M Yachad ('Representative'): Transaction date: 23 September 2020 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 358 043 Price per security: R21.06 Total value of transaction: R7 540 385.58 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of Representative´s interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of associate: Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary Limited Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary Limited Transaction date: 21 September 2020 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 450 622 Price per security: R21.06 Total value of transaction: R9 490 099.32 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of Representative´s interest: Indirect beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of associate: Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary Limited Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary Limited Transaction date: 23 September 2020 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 280 168 Price per security: R21.06 Total value of transaction: R5 900 338.08 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of Representative´s interest: Indirect beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Shareholders are further advised of the following transactions in shares by an associate of a director and an associate of the representative of the company secretary of the Company, whereby Peregrine shares have been disposed of in return for a corresponding investment in the Peregrine Capital High Growth H4 RI HF and the Peregrine Capital Pure Hedge H4 RI HF funds pursuant to an asset for share transaction in terms of section 42 of the Income Tax Act No.58 of 1962: Name of associate: Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust Name of director and relationship to director: Robert Eric Katz who is a trustee and beneficiary of the Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust Transaction date 23 September 2020 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 506 666 Price per security: R21.00 Total value of transaction: R10 639 986.00 Nature of transaction: Off-market sale Nature and extent of directors´ interest: Indirect beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of associate: Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Limited Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder Transaction date: of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary Limited 23 September 2020 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 476 190 Price per security: R21.00 Total value of transaction: R9 999 990.00 Nature of transaction: Off-market sale Nature and extent of Representative´s interest: Indirect beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes 25 September 2020 Joint sponsor Java Capital Joint sponsor Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services (Proprietary) Limited Date: 25-09-2020 04:30:00 