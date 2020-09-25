Log in
PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED    PGR   ZAE000078127

PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PGR)
PGR: PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in securities by associates, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary

09/25/2020 | 10:40am EDT
Dealings in securities by associates, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary
Dealings in securities by associates, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary

PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1994/006026/06)
Share code: PGR ISIN: ZAE000078127
('Peregrine' or 'the Company')
 

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR, A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, 
THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AN ASSOCIATE OF THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY OF THE COMPANY


Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a
director, a director of a major subsidiary, the representative of the company secretary and an associate of the
representative of the company secretary of the Company:

 Name of associate:                                         Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust
 Name of director and relationship to director:             Robert Eric Katz who is a trustee and beneficiary
                                                            of the Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust
 Transaction date                                           22 September 2020
 Class of securities:                                       Ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                                      365 961
 Price per security:                                        R21.02
 Total value of transaction:                                R7,692,500.22
 Nature of transaction:                                     On-market sale
 Nature and extent of directors´ interest:                  Indirect beneficial
 Clearance to deal received:                                Yes

 Name of director:                                          P A Swart
 Name of subsidiary:                                        Citadel Holdings Proprietary Limited
 Transaction date:                                          21 September 2020
 Class of securities:                                       Ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                                      26 369
 Price per security:                                        R21.00
 Total value of transaction:                                R553 749.00
 Nature of transaction:                                     On-market sale
 Nature and extent of directors´ interest:                  Direct beneficial
 Clearance to deal received:                                Yes

 Name of representative of the company secretary            M Yachad
 ('Representative'):
 Transaction date:                                          23 September 2020
 Class of securities:                                       Ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                                      358 043
 Price per security:                                        R21.06
 Total value of transaction:                                R7 540 385.58
 Nature of transaction:                                     On-market sale
 Nature and extent of Representative´s interest:            Direct beneficial
 Clearance to deal received:                                Yes

 Name of associate:                                         Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
                                                            Limited
 Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder
                                                            of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
                                                            Limited
 Transaction date:                                          21 September 2020
 Class of securities:                                       Ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                                      450 622
 Price per security:                                        R21.06
 Total value of transaction:                                R9 490 099.32
 Nature of transaction:                                     On-market sale
 Nature and extent of Representative´s interest:            Indirect beneficial
 Clearance to deal received:                                Yes

 Name of associate:                                         Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
                                                            Limited
 Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder
                                                            of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
                                                            Limited
 Transaction date:                                          23 September 2020
 Class of securities:                                       Ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                                      280 168
 Price per security:                                        R21.06
 Total value of transaction:                                R5 900 338.08
 Nature of transaction:                                     On-market sale
 Nature and extent of Representative´s interest:            Indirect beneficial
 Clearance to deal received:                                Yes

Shareholders are further advised of the following transactions in shares by an associate of a director and an
associate of the representative of the company secretary of the Company, whereby Peregrine shares have been
disposed of in return for a corresponding investment in the Peregrine Capital High Growth H4 RI HF and the
Peregrine Capital Pure Hedge H4 RI HF funds pursuant to an asset for share transaction in terms of section 42 of
the Income Tax Act No.58 of 1962:

 Name of associate:                                         Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust
 Name of director and relationship to director:             Robert Eric Katz who is a trustee and beneficiary
                                                            of the Robert & Dawn Katz Family Trust
 Transaction date                                           23 September 2020
 Class of securities:                                       Ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                                      506 666
 Price per security:                                        R21.00
 Total value of transaction:                                R10 639 986.00
 Nature of transaction:                                     Off-market sale
 Nature and extent of directors´ interest:                  Indirect beneficial
 Clearance to deal received:                                Yes

 Name of associate:                                         Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
 Name of Representative and relationship to Representative: Limited
                                                            Mandy Yachad who is a director and shareholder
 Transaction date:                                          of Werkcorp 21 Property Holds Proprietary
                                                            Limited
                                                            23 September 2020
 Class of securities:                                       Ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                                      476 190
 Price per security:                                        R21.00
 Total value of transaction:                                R9 999 990.00
 Nature of transaction:                                     Off-market sale
 Nature and extent of Representative´s interest:            Indirect beneficial
 Clearance to deal received:                                Yes

25 September 2020

Joint sponsor
Java Capital

Joint sponsor
Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services (Proprietary) Limited

Date: 25-09-2020 04:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Peregrine Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 14:39:06 UTC
