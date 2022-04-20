Log in
    PWP   US71367G1022

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

(PWP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
8.390 USD   +1.82%
Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on May 5, 2022

04/20/2022 | 08:48am EDT
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, before the market opens.

Conference Call and Webcast 
Management will host a conference call and webcast to review PWP’s results on the same day at 9:00AM ET. A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Investors section of PWP's website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

  • Domestic: (844) 826-3033
  • International: (412) 317-5185
  • Conference ID: 10165467

Replay 
A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through May 19, 2022. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International). The replay pin number is 10165467. The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of PWP's website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

About PWP 
Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 600 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Contacts
For Perella Weinberg Partners Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com 
For Perella Weinberg Partners Media: media@pwpartners.com 


