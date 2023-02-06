Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perella Weinberg Partners
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWP   US71367G1022

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

(PWP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
10.70 USD   -1.74%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perella Weinberg Partners to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum

02/06/2023 | 05:05pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:35AM ET.

A live webcast of the conversation will be available to the public on the Investor’s section of PWP’s website at https://investors.pwpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on PWP’s website shortly after the event.

About PWP
Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Contacts
For Perella Weinberg Partners Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com
For Perella Weinberg Partners Media: media@pwpartners.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 580 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 466 M 466 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float -
Chart PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
Duration : Period :
Perella Weinberg Partners Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,89 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew T. Bednar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dietrich Becker President & Director
Gary S. Barancik Chief Financial Officer & Partner
Peter Amory Weinberg Chairman
Jorma Jaakko Ollila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS11.12%466
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.01%61 870
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.23%24 067
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.42%12 509
HAL TRUST6.17%12 248
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.65%10 417