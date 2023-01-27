Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Perella Weinberg Partners
  News
  7. Summary
    PWP   US71367G1022

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

(PWP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
9.890 USD   +0.82%
08:38aPerella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources
RE
01/26Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on February 9, 2023
GL
01/26Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on February 9, 2023
AQ
Perella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources

01/27/2023 | 08:38am EST
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners has placed an employee who is being investigated as part of an insider trading probe in Germany on leave, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

On Thursday, German authorities said they were investigating five suspects, including one who was in custody, for allegedly profiting on upcoming M&A transactions between 2017 and 2021.

Perella said in a statement: "The firm is assisting in an investigation by German law enforcement authorities. The firm is not the subject of the investigation, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of the firm."

The Perella employee is based in London, the two people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for Frankfurt's prosecutors declined to comment. Manager Magazin first reported the development.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Marta Orosz and Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
