Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perella Weinberg Partners
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWP   US71367G1022

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

(PWP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23:07 2023-01-27 pm EST
9.910 USD   +0.20%
12:08pPerella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources
RE
11:12aPerella Weinberg Partners London HQ Raided as Part of German Insider Trading Probe
MT
08:38aPerella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources

01/27/2023 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners has placed a London-based employee who is under investigation as part of an insider trading probe in Germany on leave, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

German authorities on Thursday said they were investigating five suspects, including one who was in custody, for allegedly profiting to the tune of millions of euros on upcoming M&A transactions between 2017 and 2021.

Perella said in a statement: "The firm is assisting in an investigation by German law enforcement authorities. The firm is not the subject of the investigation, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of the firm."

The two people spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

One of them said that British police had searched Perella's London office this week.

London's Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Frankfurt's prosecutors declined to comment.

The prosecutors and Germany's financial regulator BaFin on Thursday said they had been conducting their investigation since November 2021 before carrying out multiple searches this week and last in Germany, Britain and Austria. They are now evaluating evidence that was seized.

Authorities described profits from the alleged trades as a two-digit million euro figure. The transactions involved German companies and all of the suspects are German nationals.

Manager Magazin first reported news on the Perella employee, while Bloomberg first reported the search in London. (Reporting by Tom Sims, Marta Orosz and Emma-Victoria Farr, and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan, and Hans Seidenstuecker)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
12:08pPerella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources
RE
11:12aPerella Weinberg Partners London HQ Raided as Part of German Insider Trading Probe
MT
08:38aPerella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources
RE
01/26Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Resul..
GL
01/26Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Resul..
AQ
01/23Perella Weinberg Partners Announces New Partners
GL
01/23Perella Weinberg Partners Announces New Partners
AQ
01/23Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Promotion of Anthony Giuliano and Cory Hill to Part..
CI
01/03Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Perella Weinberg Partners to $9.50 From..
MT
2022Perella Weinberg Partners(NasdaqGS:PWP) added to S&P ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 580 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 423 M 423 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float -
Chart PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
Duration : Period :
Perella Weinberg Partners Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,89 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrew T. Bednar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dietrich Becker President & Director
Gary S. Barancik Chief Financial Officer & Partner
Peter Amory Weinberg Chairman
Jorma Jaakko Ollila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS0.92%423
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)6.89%61 096
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED7.47%24 633
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA5.90%12 218
HAL TRUST4.67%12 075
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.91%10 620