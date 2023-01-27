Perella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The advisory firm Perella
Weinberg Partners has placed a London-based employee who
is under investigation as part of an insider trading probe in
Germany on leave, two people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
German authorities on Thursday said they were investigating
five suspects, including one who was in custody, for allegedly
profiting to the tune of millions of euros on upcoming M&A
transactions between 2017 and 2021.
Perella said in a statement: "The firm is assisting in an
investigation by German law enforcement authorities. The firm is
not the subject of the investigation, and there is no suggestion
of wrongdoing on the part of the firm."
The two people spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
One of them said that British police had searched Perella's
London office this week.
London's Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. A spokesperson for Frankfurt's
prosecutors declined to comment.
The prosecutors and Germany's financial regulator BaFin on
Thursday said they had been conducting their investigation since
November 2021 before carrying out multiple searches this week
and last in Germany, Britain and Austria. They are now
evaluating evidence that was seized.
Authorities described profits from the alleged trades as a
two-digit million euro figure. The transactions involved German
companies and all of the suspects are German nationals.
Manager Magazin first reported news on the Perella employee,
while Bloomberg first reported the search in London.
