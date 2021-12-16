Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perella Weinberg Partners
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWP   US71367G1022

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

(PWP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

12/16/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/compensation2/perella-weinberg-partners-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com 
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-an-investigation-concerning-possible-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-certain-officers-and-directors-of-perella-weinberg-partners-pwp-301446961.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
05:07pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concern..
PR
11/30Perella Weinberg Partners to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Co..
GL
11/08PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/05PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/04Earnings Flash (PWP) PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS GROUP LP Posts Q3 EPS $0.26, vs. Street ..
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (PWP) PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS GROUP LP Reports Q3 Revenue $177.4M, vs...
MT
11/04Perella Weinberg Partners Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
11/04Perella Weinberg Partners Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 17, 2021
CI
11/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Perella Weinberg Partne..
PR
10/22PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and to Host C..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
More recommendations