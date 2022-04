Perenti Global : Becoming a substantial holder from MS 04/28/2022 | 11:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/SchemePERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED … ACN/ARSN 009 211 474 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A Not Applicable The holder became a substantial holder on The holder became aware on April 26, 2022 April 28, 2022 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 57,676,416 57,676,416 8.17% Based on 705,711,193 Ordinary Shares Outstanding Ordinary Shares 57,676,416 57,676,416 8.17% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a prime brokerage agreement. 54,768,186 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. 1,848,474 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. 23,189 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. 178,020 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. 2,695 Ordinary Shares Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. 855,852 Ordinary Shares Each of the entities (as listed in Annexure A) in the Morgan Stanley group upstream of the above entities Each of the above entities is a body corporate that each upstream entity controls and therefore has the relevant interests that the above entities collectively have. 57,676,416 Ordinary Shares(N.B.: Total of the above direct interest) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 2,695 Ordinary Shares 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number interest of securities Cash Non-cash Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 6,930.38 Buy 8,012 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 7,690.80 Buy 9,048 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 43,786.16 Buy 49,757 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 6,793.26 Buy 7,676 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 3,649.36 Buy 4,147 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 917.84 Buy 1,043 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 0.88 Buy 1 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 2,208.47 Buy 2,583 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 6,566.10 Buy 7,635 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 1,684.69 Buy 1,909 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 17,181.12 Buy 19,524 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 19,875.68 Buy 22,586 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 5,060.43 Buy 5,718 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 3,019.36 Buy 3,616 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 8,558.26 Buy 9,753 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 34,824.24 Buy 39,573 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 8,085.00 Buy 9,240 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 6,357.27 Buy 7,143 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 4,094.46 Buy 4,761 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/29/2021 85,429.08 Buy 97,200 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 345.60 Buy 384 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 16,042.94 Buy 17,727 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 1,075.14 Buy 1,188 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 126.90 Buy 141 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 1,212.38 Buy 1,325 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 750.30 Buy 820 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 1.81 Buy 2 Ordinary Shares Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Unknown Not Applicable 855,852 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not Applicable 2,695 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not Applicable 56,616,660 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not Applicable 23,189 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited Not Applicable 178,020 Ordinary Shares Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Morgan Stanley & Co. International plcMorgan Stanley & Co. LLCUnknown Not Ap 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 18,888.26 Buy 20,871 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/30/2021 60.06 Buy 66 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 11,991.70 Buy 12,964 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 3,539.90 Buy 3,890 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 335.78 Buy 363 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 27,583.59 Buy 30,146 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 6,300.75 Buy 6,775 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 17,633.73 Buy 18,961 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 871.52 Buy 963 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 101.92 Buy 109 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 12/31/2021 3,367.00 Buy 3,700 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 7,732.02 Buy 8,314 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 24,840.00 Buy 27,000 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 573.81 Buy 617 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 6,417.00 Buy 6,900 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 270.63 Buy 291 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 200.18 Buy 217 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 8,715.96 Buy 9,372 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 59,542.25 Buy 64,370 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 624.96 Buy 672 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 20,347.23 Buy 21,997 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 2,384.64 Buy 2,592 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 15,619.76 Buy 16,978 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 0.93 Buy 1 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 40.21 Buy 43 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/04/2022 5,192.03 Buy 5,613 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 01/04/2022 N/A Borrow 75,761 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 10,832.91 Buy 11,586 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 6,976.04 Buy 7,461 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 4,588.93 Buy 4,961 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 6,253.93 Buy 6,761 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 0.93 Buy 1 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 2,679.73 Buy 2,897 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 10,760.92 Buy 11,509 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 14,938.59 Buy 16,063 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 3,158.43 Buy 3,378 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 1,076.01 Buy 1,157 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 4,393.32 Buy 4,724 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/05/2022 10,225.88 Buy 11,055 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 667.85 Buy 740 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 821.73 Buy 903 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 3,583.80 Buy 3,982 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 464.60 Buy 505 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 609.39 Buy 666 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 6,264.28 Buy 6,809 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 226.01 Buy 247 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 639.59 Buy 699 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 282.10 Buy 310 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 53,855.07 Buy 58,858 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 762.20 Buy 833 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/06/2022 637.00 Buy 700 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/07/2022 5,965.05 Buy 6,555 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/07/2022 5,932.29 Buy 6,519 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/07/2022 1,354.79 Buy 1,497 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/07/2022 38,974.73 Buy 43,066 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 01/07/2022 N/A Borrow 86,899 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/10/2022 750.60 Buy 834 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/10/2022 1.84 Buy 2 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/10/2022 3,649.64 Buy 3,967 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 19,700.87 Buy 21,531 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 0.92 Buy 1 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 140.53 Buy 154 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 5,186.96 Buy 5,638 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 755.79 Buy 826 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 3,304.07 Buy 3,611 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 7,404.18 Buy 8,092 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 0.91 Buy 1 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 299.56 Buy 331 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 2,320.24 Buy 2,522 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 3,134.79 Buy 3,426 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/11/2022 9,213.75 Buy 10,125 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 1,279.85 Buy 1,430 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 9,632.70 Buy 10,703 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 0.90 Buy 1 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 4,482.00 Buy 4,980 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 2,448.03 Buy 2,705 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 7,834.59 Buy 8,657 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 20.59 Buy 23 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 5,302.40 Buy 5,859 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 2,122.94 Buy 2,372 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 2,957.40 Buy 3,286 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 1,212.56 Buy 1,318 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 0.90 Buy 1 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 873.62 Buy 968 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 1,740.32 Buy 1,923 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/12/2022 6,602.64 Buy 7,216 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 01/12/2022 N/A Borrow 76,835 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 44.84 Buy 49 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 21,673.36 Buy 23,558 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 20,320.87 Buy 22,454 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 2,453.64 Buy 2,667 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 916.32 Buy 996 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 10,467.92 Buy 11,696 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 2,035.67 Buy 2,237 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 1,775.08 Buy 1,919 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 14,728.76 Buy 16,097 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 2,411.32 Buy 2,621 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 2,958.15 Buy 3,198 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 28.37 Buy 31 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 6,308.44 Buy 6,857 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 1,695.07 Buy 1,873 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 1,428.32 Buy 1,561 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 6,535.29 Buy 7,302 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 7,708.88 Buy 8,425 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 1,739.42 Buy 1,901 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 48.50 Buy 53 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/13/2022 186.66 Buy 204 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 14.64 Buy 16 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 5,326.80 Buy 5,790 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 1,486.35 Buy 1,620 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 3,957.15 Buy 4,278 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 1,164.80 Buy 1,273 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 315.56 Buy 343 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 1,627.79 Buy 1,779 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 21,242.80 Buy 23,090 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 1,153.88 Buy 1,268 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 12,645.30 Buy 13,820 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 256.20 Buy 280 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 8,346.24 Buy 9,072 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/14/2022 5,143.72 Buy 5,591 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 3,829.28 Buy 4,208 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 20,890.44 Buy 22,707 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 8,600.22 Buy 9,503 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 6,458.27 Buy 7,097 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 21,586.68 Buy 23,592 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 6,734.11 Buy 7,441 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 6,382.96 Buy 6,938 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 520.55 Buy 580 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 330.33 Buy 363 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 3,098.19 Buy 3,386 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 32,790.64 Buy 35,642 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 11.04 Buy 12 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 56,722.68 Buy 61,992 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 1,633.28 Buy 1,785 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 895.70 Buy 987 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/17/2022 1,996.48 Buy 2,176 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 6.44 Buy 7 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 821.73 Buy 903 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 756.65 Buy 818 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 1,150.70 Buy 1,244 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 522.56 Buy 568 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 37,859.64 Buy 41,604 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 1,020.28 Buy 1,109 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 24,225.44 Buy 26,332 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 15,349.28 Buy 16,684 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 5,964.36 Buy 6,483 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 914.83 Buy 989 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/18/2022 3,347.99 Buy 3,659 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/19/2022 974.39 Buy 1,062 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 01/19/2022 2,050.52 Buy 2,241 Ordinary Shares This is an excerpt of the original content. 