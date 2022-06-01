Log in
    PRN   AU0000061897

PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED

(PRN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 02:10:42 am EDT
0.6500 AUD   -2.26%
Perenti Global : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PRN

06/01/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

PRNAC

RIGHTS

11,047,922

30/05/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

95009211474

1.3

ASX issuer code

PRN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/6/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

personal use only

ASX +security code and description

PRNAC : RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

30/5/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,067,879

PAUL MULLER

PAUL MULLER

621,118

PETER BRYANT

PETER BRYANT

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASL/02081034.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please refer to PRN ASX announcement dated 27 February 2019 (released to ASX on 28 February 2019) and to PRN 2021 Annual Report (released to ASX on 24 August 2021).

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

11,047,922

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

705,711,193

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PRNAC : RIGHTS

20,663,173

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perenti Global Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 406 M 1 724 M 1 724 M
Net income 2022 47,4 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net Debt 2022 618 M 443 M 443 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 469 M 336 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perenti Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,67 AUD
Average target price 1,00 AUD
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Alexander John Norwell Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Bryant Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Cole Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Bovell Chief Information Officer
Andrew G. Broad Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-28.11%336
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.3.35%1 976
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-16.46%1 668
IMDEX LIMITED-17.63%705
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.33.41%690
MACA LIMITED-6.71%186