Perenti Global : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PRN
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday June 01, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
PRNAC
RIGHTS
11,047,922
30/05/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
95009211474
1.3
ASX issuer code
PRN
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
1/6/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
PRNAC : RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
30/5/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,067,879
PAUL MULLER
PAUL MULLER
621,118
PETER BRYANT
PETER BRYANT
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASL/02081034.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please refer to PRN ASX announcement dated 27 February 2019 (released to ASX on 28 February 2019) and to PRN 2021 Annual Report (released to ASX on 24 August 2021).
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
11,047,922
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
PRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
705,711,193
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
PRNAC : RIGHTS
20,663,173
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Perenti Global Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:11:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Sales 2022
2 406 M
1 724 M
1 724 M
Net income 2022
47,4 M
33,9 M
33,9 M
Net Debt 2022
618 M
443 M
443 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
469 M
336 M
336 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,45x
EV / Sales 2023
0,44x
Nbr of Employees
9 000
Free-Float
79,8%
Chart PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,67 AUD
Average target price
1,00 AUD
Spread / Average Target
50,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.