Perenti Global : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PRN

ASX +security code and description

PRNAC : RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

30/5/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 1,067,879 PAUL MULLER PAUL MULLER 621,118 PETER BRYANT PETER BRYANT

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASL/02081034.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please refer to PRN ASX announcement dated 27 February 2019 (released to ASX on 28 February 2019) and to PRN 2021 Annual Report (released to ASX on 24 August 2021).