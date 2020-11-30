Perenti Global : Presentation to Macquarie WA Forum 11/30/2020 | 04:49pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A leading mining services provider Mark Norwell Managing Director and CEO Perenti December 2020 FY20 highlights REVENUE EBITDA $2.04B $444M EBIT(A) $212M NPAT(A) $110M up 4% on the back of new projects, partially offset by contract cessations OPERATING CASH CONVERSION 96% up 7% due to exceptional operational performance in challenging conditions. $12.8M positive impact from AASB16 adoption ROACE 16.6% reduced by 2.5% due to increased depreciation. Q4 impacted by COVID-19 and other business challenges NET LEVERAGE 1.3x reduced by 14% due to EBIT reduction, increased interest and increase in the effective tax rate from normalisation of taxation expense FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE 7.0 cents up from 89% in FY19. Quality cash backed earnings with a high conversion rate of EBITDA into cash maintained ROACE of over 16% with continued focus on capital discipline down 0.1x on 1H20, further strengthened the balance sheet to position for growth including a 3.5 cents interim dividend and a 3.5 cents final dividend, both fully franked FY19 figures are proforma figures which include 100% of Barminco and AUMS for a full 12 months and exclude amortisation and any one-off or non-underlying items; FY20 figures are underlying and exclude amortisation and any one-off or non-underlying items as disclosed in Perenti's FY20 full year results presentation dated 24 August 2020; ROACE is defined as underlying EBIT(A) / sum of average receivables, inventories, PP&E less trade payables for the relevant period; Net Leverage is defined as Net Debt / underlying EBITDA 2 We are a global mining services provider OPERATING IN 11 Countries 4 Continents YEARS OF EXPERIENCE 30+ SCALE OF BUSINESS 55+ Global projects 7,700 People* Current operations and offices Near term target market * People numbers are rounded from 7,729 as at June 2020 3 Our portfolio of iconic mining services brands Underground Mining A market leader in global hard-rock underground mining, specialising in rapid high-speed mine development, production, diamond drilling, vertical development, design planning and scheduling, and equipment supply and maintenance Surface Mining Our surface mining operations span both Australia and Africa

In Australia we offer drilling services including exploration and production drilling, blasting services and geotechnical services

In Africa, AMS offers complete surface mining services including exploration, mine planning and production Investments Provides support services to the mining and oil and gas sector, including mineral analysis, assaying services and supply & logistics

The largest contributor is BTP which provides equipment rental, maintenance and used equipment and parts sales FY20 FY20 Underlying FY20 FY20 Underlying FY20 FY20 Underlying Revenue Segment EBIT(A)1 Revenue Segment EBIT(A)1 Revenue Segment EBIT(A)1 64% 80% 30% 10% 6% 10% $1.3bn $196m $606m $25m $138m $25m (15% margin) (4% margin) (18% margin) 1 FY20 Underlying Segment EBIT(A) shows segment contribution before Group Functions cost of $35m. 4 Market leader in underground mining services through our Barminco business Significant growth in revenue Record revenue of $1.3bn in FY20

Average annual growth of 22% 1 since FY18 30 years of providing expert Key clients are major global miners mining solutions globally Team of approximately 130 specialist engineers2 Exceptional earnings and margins FY20 EBIT(A) of $196m

Industry leading profit margin 80% of EBIT(A) MARGIN Opportunities for growth through 15% group North America and Southern Africa expansion strategy 1Average annual growth calculated on a compound basis, 2018 and 2019 revenue figures are proforma which include 100% of Barminco and AUMS for a full 12 months 2Includes engineers who hold management positions 3Orderbook is calculated in line with the disclosures on slide 10 of this presentation $4.4bn orderbook3 $6.0bn pipeline (as at June 2020) (as at June 2020) 82% of 68% of group group 5 Stable, long-term customer relationships Perenti has a strong track record of contract renewals and extensions as customers typically use a single contractor over the mine life Client Project1 Type 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 2025 2030 + 2 Superpit Surface St Ives Surface Sunrise Dam Underground Flying Fox Underground Woodie Woodie Surface SukariUnderground AgnewUnderground HuntlySurface IduapriemSurface Spotted Quoll Underground Dugald River Underground Mungari Surface Yaramoko & Bagassi South Underground Nova Bollinger Underground Term Contracted Contract Rollovers and Variations Under Negotiation Mine Life Remaining 3 4 Contract Renewal Extension Option 1 Not an exhaustive list of Perenti's client relationships or projects. 2 In November 2019, Barrick Gold Corporation sold its interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines ("KCGM") to Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited. In December 2019, Newmont Goldcorp sold its interest in KCGM to Northern Star Resources. 3 Mine Life Remaining based on Wood Mackenzie report dated September 2020. 4 Extension Option is an option with Perenti's client to extend at the client's election. 6 Enabling operational continuity during COVID-19 CHARTER FLIGHTS 70 OUR PEOPLE MOVED 987 GOVERNMENT AND OTHERS MOVED 127 DEDICATED Logistics Team 7 Delivering our 2025 group strategy Strategic Pillars Operational Strategic Organisational Technology Excellence Growth Health Driven Future Horizon 1: • Deliver on safety, • Brand and • Strengthen • Building the Setting the operational and marketing focus governance and foundations foundations financial targets audit (6 - 12mths) • Grow organically • Transform AMS • Capital discipline • Regional and service • Scalable • Technology Horizon 2: • Ongoing focus expansion enhanced driven services Scaling the management model on innovation business systems (1 - 3yrs) Financial Capacity Portfolio review

Strengthen the balance sheet

Increase cashed back profits

Expand sources of capital 8 Technology driven future Unmanned aerial vehicles Auto sampler system Battery electric light vehicles We are investing in new technologies to drive safety, productivity and sustainability Focused on leading the global mining services industry in technological capabilities Robotics for sample preparation Remote operation centre Drilling automation Completion of what is believed to be a world first, with the remote operation of a loader working underground in FY20 9 Strong order book and pipeline at June 2020 Our strong order book and large tendering pipeline underpins earnings and growth opportunities 1 Order book as of June 30, 2020, is remaining aggregate contract value between 1 July 2020 -30 June 2026. US$ revenues are converted using an exchange rate of US$0.69:A$1 given revenue from certain contracts received in US$. Order book is defined as our order book for mining services contracts. It is calculated based on monthly run-rate revenue, assuming that the contract continues to completion (including contractual extension options), without assuming any renewals and assuming contractual rates remain constant and there are no significant work stoppages or interruptions in production. 2 As of June 30, 2020. Represents Perenti's pipeline of identified opportunities to tender for a mining services contract in the next 24 months. Potential revenue opportunity is based on management estimates assuming all of these contracts are put out to tender on terms consistent with management's experience and based on data made available by mine owners. 10 Key takeaways Owner of iconic mining services brands with 30 year history Market leader in underground Long term relationships through quality contracts and extensions Excellent cash conversion and appropriate leverage given stable earnings $8.8bn pipeline expected to deliver growth in FY22 and beyond Growth opportunities skewed to underground, gold projects in quality jurisdictions Execution of 2025 strategy which is delivering results 11 Important notice and disclaimer This presentation and these materials (together the "Presentation") have been prepared by Perenti Global Limited ABN 95 009 211 474 (ASX:PRN) ("Perenti") as a summary of Perenti's operations and results for the purposes of a presentation to existing or potential investors in Perenti. By participating in this Presentation or reviewing or retaining these materials, you acknowledge and represent that you have read, understood and accepted the terms of this Important Notice and Disclaimer. This Presentation should be read in conjunction with Perenti's 2020 and 2019 Annual Reports lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on 24 August 2020 and 29 August 2019 and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements that have been lodged by Perenti with the ASX. This Presentation is not intended as an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This Presentation may contain forward looking statements concerning activities which are or may be undertaken, outlook or other matters ("Projections"). Any such Projections are based on assumptions which may differ materially from the actual circumstances which may arise. Actual results may differ from Projections and such variations may be material. You should not place undue reliance on any Projections, which are based only on information currently available to Perenti. Perenti undertakes no obligation to update any Projections for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this Presentation or to keep current any of the information provided. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Recipients of this Presentation are advised that the information contained in this Presentation is not legal, tax, accounting, investment or financial product advice and should not be used as the basis for making investment decisions or other decisions in relation to Perenti or its securities. This Presentation is not a disclosure document, is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to issue, or arrange to issue, securities or other financial products. Perenti has no obligation to tell recipients if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from the information in this Presentation. This Presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. You should consult your own advisors as to legal, tax, financial and related matters and conduct your own investigations, enquiries and analysis concerning any transaction or investment or underwriting or other decision in relation to Perenti. This Presentation, including opinions set out in it, is based on information compiled or prepared by Perenti from sources believed to be reliable, although such information has not been verified in all instances. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this Presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Perenti, its directors, employees, advisors or agents, nor any other person, accepts any liability, including without limitation any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this Presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, Projections or prospects referred to in this Presentation. Non-IFRS Financial Information This Presentation may use non-IFRS financial information such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT(A), EBIT(A) margin, EBIT, NPAT(A) and EPS(A) (as well as the same measures stated on an underlying basis), net debt and return on average capital employed (ROACE). These measures are used to measure both group and operational performance. Further disclosures and reconciliations relating to non-IFRS measures are set out in Perenti's FY20 results presentation released to ASX on 24 August 2020. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review. Certain of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with Australian accounting standards. $ refers to Australian Dollars 12 Thankyouyou perentigroup.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Perenti Global Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:48:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 04:49p PERENTI GLOBAL : Presentation to Macquarie WA Forum PU 11/04 PERENTI GLOBAL : Africa Down Under Presentation by MD & CEO PU 10/07 PERENTI GLOBAL : Completes US$450m Guaranteed Senior Notes Offering PU 10/02 PERENTI GLOBAL : Chairman and Managing Director Address to Shareholders PU 10/02 PERENTI GLOBAL : Results of AGM PU 10/02 PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 09/24 PERENTI GLOBAL : Prices US$450m Guaranteed Senior Notes Offering PU 09/21 PERENTI GLOBAL : S&P Issue Rating, Proposed Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes PU 09/21 PERENTI GLOBAL : Proposed offering of Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes PU 09/15 PERENTI GLOBAL : Barminco secures A$140m contract extension with MMG PU