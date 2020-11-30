Perenti Global : Presentation to Macquarie WA Forum
A leading mining
services provider
Mark Norwell
Managing Director and CEO Perenti
December 2020
FY20 highlights
REVENUE
EBITDA
$2.04B $444M
EBIT(A)
$212M
NPAT(A)
$110M
up 4% on the back of new projects, partially offset by contract cessations
OPERATING CASH CONVERSION
96%
up 7% due to exceptional operational performance in challenging conditions. $12.8M positive impact from AASB16 adoption
ROACE
16.6%
reduced by 2.5% due to increased depreciation. Q4 impacted by COVID-19 and other business challenges
NET LEVERAGE
1.3x
reduced by 14% due to EBIT reduction, increased interest and increase in the effective tax rate from normalisation of taxation expense
FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE
7.0 cents
up from 89% in FY19. Quality cash backed earnings with a high conversion rate of EBITDA into cash
maintained ROACE of over 16% with continued focus on capital discipline
down 0.1x on 1H20, further strengthened the balance sheet to position for growth
including a 3.5 cents interim dividend and a 3.5 cents final dividend, both fully franked
FY19 figures are proforma figures which include 100% of Barminco and AUMS for a full 12 months and exclude amortisation and any one-off or non-underlying items; FY20 figures are underlying and exclude amortisation and any one-off or non-underlying items as disclosed in Perenti's FY20 full year results presentation dated 24 August 2020; ROACE is defined as underlying EBIT(A) / sum of average receivables, inventories, PP&E less trade payables for the relevant period; Net Leverage is defined as Net Debt / underlying EBITDA
We are a global mining services provider
OPERATING IN
11 Countries
4 Continents
YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
30+
SCALE OF BUSINESS
55+ Global projects
7,700 People*
Current operations and offices
Near term target market
* People numbers are rounded from 7,729 as at June 2020
Our portfolio of iconic mining services brands
Underground
Mining
A market leader in global hard-rock underground mining, specialising in rapid high-speed mine development, production, diamond drilling, vertical development, design planning and scheduling, and equipment supply and maintenance
Surface
Mining
Our surface mining operations span both Australia and Africa
In Australia we offer drilling services including exploration and production drilling, blasting services and geotechnical services
In Africa, AMS offers complete surface mining services including exploration, mine planning and production
Investments
Provides support services to the mining and oil and gas sector, including mineral analysis, assaying services and supply & logistics
The largest contributor is BTP which provides equipment rental, maintenance and used equipment and parts sales
FY20
FY20 Underlying
FY20
FY20 Underlying
FY20
FY20 Underlying
Revenue
Segment EBIT(A)1
Revenue
Segment EBIT(A)1
Revenue
Segment EBIT(A)1
64%
80%
30%
10%
6%
10%
$1.3bn
$196m
$606m
$25m
$138m
$25m
(15% margin)
(4% margin)
(18% margin)
1 FY20 Underlying Segment EBIT(A) shows segment contribution before Group Functions cost of $35m.
Market leader in underground mining services through our Barminco business
Significant growth in revenue
Record revenue of $1.3bn in FY20
Average annual growth of 22%1 since FY18
30 years of providing expert
Key clients are major global miners
mining solutions globally
Team of approximately 130 specialist
engineers2
Exceptional earnings and margins
FY20 EBIT(A) of $196m
Industry leading profit margin
80% of
EBIT(A) MARGIN
Opportunities for growth through
15%
group
North America and Southern Africa
expansion strategy
1Average annual growth calculated on a compound basis, 2018 and 2019 revenue figures are proforma which include 100% of Barminco and AUMS for a full 12 months 2Includes engineers who hold management positions
3Orderbook is calculated in line with the disclosures on slide 10 of this presentation
$4.4bn orderbook3
$6.0bn pipeline
(as at June 2020)
(as at June 2020)
82% of
68% of
group
group
Stable, long-term customer relationships
Perenti has a strong track record of contract renewals and extensions as customers typically use a single contractor over the mine life
Client
Project1
Type
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
2025
2030 +
2
Superpit
Surface
St Ives
Surface
Sunrise Dam
Underground
Flying Fox
Underground
Woodie Woodie
Surface
SukariUnderground
AgnewUnderground
HuntlySurface
IduapriemSurface
Spotted Quoll
Underground
Dugald River
Underground
Mungari
Surface
Yaramoko & Bagassi South
Underground
Nova Bollinger
Underground
Term Contracted
Contract Rollovers and Variations Under Negotiation
Mine Life Remaining
3
4
Contract Renewal
Extension Option
1 Not an exhaustive list of Perenti's client relationships or projects. 2 In November 2019, Barrick Gold Corporation sold its interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines ("KCGM") to Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited. In December 2019, Newmont Goldcorp sold its interest in KCGM to Northern Star Resources. 3 Mine Life Remaining based on Wood Mackenzie report dated September 2020. 4 Extension Option is an option with Perenti's client to extend at the client's election.
Enabling operational continuity during COVID-19
CHARTER FLIGHTS
70
OUR PEOPLE MOVED
987
GOVERNMENT AND
OTHERS MOVED
127
DEDICATED
Logistics
Team
Delivering our 2025 group strategy
Strategic Pillars
Operational
Strategic
Organisational
Technology
Excellence
Growth
Health
Driven Future
Horizon 1:
•
Deliver on safety,
•
Brand and
•
Strengthen
•
Building the
Setting the
operational and
marketing focus
governance and
foundations
foundations
financial targets
audit
(6 - 12mths)
•
Grow organically
•
Transform AMS
•
Capital discipline
•
Regional and service
•
Scalable
•
Technology
Horizon 2:
•
Ongoing focus
expansion
enhanced
driven services
Scaling the
management
model
on innovation
business
systems
(1 - 3yrs)
Financial
Capacity
Portfolio review
Strengthen the balance sheet
Increase cashed back profits
Expand sources of capital
Technology driven future
Unmanned aerial vehicles
Auto sampler system
Battery electric light vehicles
We are investing in new technologies to drive safety, productivity and sustainability
Focused on leading the
global mining services
industry in technological
capabilities
Robotics for sample preparation
Remote operation centre
Drilling automation
Completion of what is
believed to be a world
first, with the remote
operation of a loader
working underground in
FY20
Strong order book and pipeline at June 2020
Our strong order book and large tendering pipeline underpins earnings and growth opportunities
1 Order book as of June 30, 2020, is remaining aggregate contract value between 1 July 2020 -30 June 2026. US$ revenues are converted using an exchange rate of US$0.69:A$1 given revenue from certain contracts received in US$. Order book is defined as our order book for mining services contracts. It is calculated based on monthly run-rate revenue, assuming that the contract continues to completion (including contractual extension options), without assuming any renewals and assuming contractual rates remain constant and there are no significant work stoppages or interruptions in production. 2 As of June 30, 2020. Represents Perenti's pipeline of identified opportunities to tender for a mining services contract in the next 24 months. Potential revenue opportunity is based on management estimates assuming all of these contracts are put out to tender on terms consistent with management's experience and based on data made available by mine owners.
Key takeaways
Owner of iconic mining services
brands with 30 year history
Market leader in underground
Long term relationships through quality
contracts and extensions
Excellent cash conversion and appropriate
leverage given stable earnings
$8.8bn pipeline expected to deliver growth in FY22 and beyond
Growth opportunities skewed to underground, gold projects in quality jurisdictions
Execution of 2025 strategy which is
delivering results
