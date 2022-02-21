Log in
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Perenti Global Limited
News
Summary
PRN
AU0000061897
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
(PRN)
Add to my list
Report
02/21 07:59:54 pm
02/21 07:59:54 pm
0.7575
AUD
-6.48%
02/09
Perenti Global Limited acquired Orelogy Pty Ltd.
CI
2021
Banks lift Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
2021
Banks, miners drive Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
Transcript : Perenti Global Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
02/21/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Perenti Global Limited HY '22 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Norwell, Managing...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
02/09
Perenti Global Limited acquired Orelogy Pty Ltd.
CI
2021
Banks lift Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
2021
Banks, miners drive Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
2021
Perenti Global Finalizes $493 Million Mining Services Contract in Botswana
MT
2021
Perenti Global Divests MinAnalytical Laboratory Services Australia for $31 Million
MT
2021
Perenti Global Divests MinAnalytical Laboratory Services for $31 Million
MT
2021
ALS Limited agreed to acquire MinAnalytical Laboratory Services Pty Ltd. from Perenti G..
CI
2021
PERENTI GLOBAL
: Macquarie Conference Presentation
PU
2021
Australian shares edge higher but inflation fears nag
RE
2021
Application for quotation of securities - PRN
PU
More news
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2022
2 109 M
1 521 M
1 521 M
Net income 2022
54,2 M
39,1 M
39,1 M
Net Debt 2022
621 M
448 M
448 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
572 M
412 M
412 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,57x
EV / Sales 2023
0,54x
Nbr of Employees
7 881
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Technical analysis trends PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0,81 AUD
Average target price
1,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target
33,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Alexander John Norwell
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Bryant
Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Cole
Chairman
Joshua Bovell
Chief Information Officer
Andrew G. Broad
Chief Operating Officer-Australia
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
-11.35%
415
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S
-14.53%
1 805
IMDEX LIMITED
-6.44%
785
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.
10.17%
588
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED
-1.43%
240
MACA LIMITED
-9.15%
183
More Results
