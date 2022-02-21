Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Perenti Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRN   AU0000061897

PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED

(PRN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 07:59:54 pm
0.7575 AUD   -6.48%
02/09Perenti Global Limited acquired Orelogy Pty Ltd.
CI
2021Banks lift Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
2021Banks, miners drive Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Perenti Global Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022

02/21/2022 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Perenti Global Limited HY '22 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Norwell, Managing...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
02/09Perenti Global Limited acquired Orelogy Pty Ltd.
CI
2021Banks lift Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
2021Banks, miners drive Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
2021Perenti Global Finalizes $493 Million Mining Services Contract in Botswana
MT
2021Perenti Global Divests MinAnalytical Laboratory Services Australia for $31 Million
MT
2021Perenti Global Divests MinAnalytical Laboratory Services for $31 Million
MT
2021ALS Limited agreed to acquire MinAnalytical Laboratory Services Pty Ltd. from Perenti G..
CI
2021PERENTI GLOBAL : Macquarie Conference Presentation
PU
2021Australian shares edge higher but inflation fears nag
RE
2021Application for quotation of securities - PRN
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 109 M 1 521 M 1 521 M
Net income 2022 54,2 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net Debt 2022 621 M 448 M 448 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 572 M 412 M 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 7 881
Free-Float -
Chart PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perenti Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,81 AUD
Average target price 1,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Alexander John Norwell Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Bryant Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Cole Chairman
Joshua Bovell Chief Information Officer
Andrew G. Broad Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-11.35%415
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-14.53%1 805
IMDEX LIMITED-6.44%785
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.10.17%588
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED-1.43%240
MACA LIMITED-9.15%183