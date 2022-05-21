Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Perenti Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRN   AU0000061897

PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED

(PRN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/20 02:10:08 am EDT
0.7200 AUD   +2.86%
04/28PERENTI GLOBAL : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
PU
04/26PERENTI GLOBAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
PU
04/22Fitch Upgrades Perenti to 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Work suspended at Botswana's Khoemacau copper mine after accident kills two

05/21/2022 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GABORONE, May 21 (Reuters) - Operations have been suspended at Khoemacau Zone 5 copper and silver mine in Botswana after an underground accident killed two people on Friday, the company said on Saturday.

Situated in the Kalahari Copperbelt, which stretches from north east Botswana to western Namibia, the Khoemacau mine is the only operational copper mine in the diamond-rich country after two others were placed under liquidation.

The two were employees of an Australian-based contractor to the mine, Barminco, a subsidiary of Perenti Global.

"Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. It appears that the two, both blasting crew members, had proceeded underground to perform tasks at the Tshukudu section 140 metres below surface," said Khoemacau Chief Executive Officer Johan Ferreira.

Khoemacau produced its first copper-silver concentrate in June last year and the mine has been gradually ramping up output with a target to reach full production of between 60,000 and 65,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) copper and 1.8 to 2 million ounces per annum (ozpa) of silver by the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Operations at the Zone 5 have been temporarily suspended. We will provide further updates as appropriate," Perenti Managing Director, Mark Norwell said.

In February, Khoemacau said it was pleased with its safety performance having recoded a total recordable injury frequency rate of 0.39 per 200,000-man hours from the commencement of construction at the start of January 2019 through the end of January 2022. (Reporting by Brian Benza; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 2.86% 0.72 End-of-day quote.-22.16%
SILVER -0.73% 21.73 End-of-day quote.-6.01%
All news about PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
04/28PERENTI GLOBAL : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
PU
04/26PERENTI GLOBAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
PU
04/22Fitch Upgrades Perenti to 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/21PERENTI GLOBAL : Change in substantial holding from MS
PU
04/18PERENTI GLOBAL : Change in substantial holding from MS
PU
04/11PERENTI GLOBAL : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
03/29PERENTI GLOBAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
PU
02/27Perenti Global Limited Appoints Craig Laslett as Non-Executive Director
CI
02/21Perenti Global Swings to Profit in Six Months to December 2021; Shares Decline 7%
MT
02/21TRANSCRIPT : Perenti Global Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 386 M 1 677 M 1 677 M
Net income 2022 47,4 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2022 630 M 443 M 443 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 508 M 357 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perenti Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,72 AUD
Average target price 1,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Alexander John Norwell Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Bryant Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Cole Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Bovell Chief Information Officer
Andrew G. Broad Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-22.16%357
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.1.12%1 841
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-22.51%1 528
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.29.30%690
IMDEX LIMITED-21.36%649
MACA LIMITED-5.49%187