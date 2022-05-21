Work suspended at Botswana's Khoemacau copper mine after accident kills two

GABORONE, May 21 (Reuters) - Operations have been suspended
at Khoemacau Zone 5 copper and silver mine in Botswana after an
underground accident killed two people on Friday, the company
said on Saturday.
Situated in the Kalahari Copperbelt, which stretches from
north east Botswana to western Namibia, the Khoemacau mine is
the only operational copper mine in the diamond-rich country
after two others were placed under liquidation.
The two were employees of an Australian-based contractor to
the mine, Barminco, a subsidiary of Perenti Global.
"Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.
It appears that the two, both blasting crew members, had
proceeded underground to perform tasks at the Tshukudu section
140 metres below surface," said Khoemacau Chief Executive
Officer Johan Ferreira.
Khoemacau produced its first copper-silver concentrate in
June last year and the mine has been gradually ramping up output
with a target to reach full production of between 60,000 and
65,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) copper and 1.8 to 2 million ounces
per annum (ozpa) of silver by the fourth quarter of 2022.
"Operations at the Zone 5 have been temporarily suspended.
We will provide further updates as appropriate," Perenti
Managing Director, Mark Norwell said.
In February, Khoemacau said it was pleased with its safety
performance having recoded a total recordable injury frequency
rate of 0.39 per 200,000-man hours from the commencement of
construction at the start of January 2019 through the end of
January 2022.
(Reporting by Brian Benza; editing by David Evans)