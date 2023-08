Perenti Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 2,880.14 million compared to AUD 2,437.66 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 95.74 million compared to AUD 40.66 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.139 compared to AUD 0.058 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.134 compared to AUD 0.057 a year ago.