Perenti Limited is an Australia-based mining service company. The Company is a diversified global mining services company with interests in contract mining, mining support services and future technology solutions. Its portfolio consists of sustainable, inter-related and value-adding mining services and technology-focused businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and idoba, and Corporate. Surface segment is engaged in the provision of mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling and earthmoving in Australia and Africa. Underground segment is engaged in the provision of underground mining services in Australia, Africa and North America. Mining support services segment includes equipment hire, equipment parts and sales, supply of equipment, logistics services, and technology-driven products and services.