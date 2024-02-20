The franchise industry event will be held in San Francisco on March 5th, bringing together thought leaders across technology, retail and beauty to spotlight the many ways AI is transforming the consumer experience

Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, today proudly announced the west coast expansion of the franchise industry event, The Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum, to take place on March 5th, 2024 at 111 Minna Gallery in San Francisco, California from 12PM to 4PM PT. This year’s theme, “The Magic of Beautiful AI”, will highlight the many ways AI technology is transforming the consumer experience and bringing personalization to shoppers across beauty, fashion, skincare and beyond. The event will feature dynamic presentations and panel discussions exploring the impact and future of AI technology.

Admission to the event is free, however advanced registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/global-beauty-tech-forum

Bringing Together Thought Leaders to Explore the Impact of AI Technology Across Industries

This year’s West Coast Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum will feature an insightful afternoon of programming including a keynote presentation by Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, highlighting the latest trends and innovations in AI technology, generative AI, and AR. During the event, Perfect Corp. will be joined by special guest Toto Haba, SVP, Global Marketing and Communications, at Benefit Cosmetics to discuss the powerful role of AI technology in personalizing the consumer beauty and skincare journey and the impactful brand results that come from integrating these technologies.

Featured discussions will include a deep dive into AI Skin Analysis led by Dr. Sara Taylor, Associate Professor of Dermatology out of Wake Forest University, and the recent research findings surrounding the practical application of AI Skin Tech along the client and med spa journey. Additionally, there will be a conversation led by media partner, Beauty Matter, where Founder, Kelly Kovack will be joined alongside industry investors to shed light on customization and how it’s reshaping the beauty experience.

Exploring the Future of Beauty and Fashion with AI Innovation

“We are excited to bring The Global Beauty & Fashion Tech forum to the West Coast for the first time, as we dive deep into the ways AI technology is transforming the beauty and fashion shopping experience in 2024,” said Perfect Corp., Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, “As the latest advancements in AI and generative AI become a bigger part of our everyday lives, these innovations hold great potential captivate and inspire consumers throughout the shopping journey, unlocking new possibilities for personalization and engagement.”

What You Will Learn at the West Coast Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum

Breakthrough AI and Generative AI technologies have rapidly transformed the way consumers live and shop. These innovations are also helping hundreds of brands across the beauty and fashion industry drive increased sales, engagement, and customer loyalty. The 2024 West Coast Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will explore the limitless possibilities for AI technology to inspire consumers while helping brands and retailers deliver personalized and entertaining shopping experiences at scale. Attendees will learn about the latest advancements in AI technology from industry leaders who have seen the impact of these advancements firsthand.

The event will also feature an interactive technology showcase where guests can experience innovative AI first hand, including AI skin diagnostic technology, generative AI technologies for hairstyles and fashion, and precise AI and AR solutions for beauty and fashion. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the digital technologies driving the future of retail and how AI advancements can create more valuable, immersive, and personalized experiences for all.

For more information on the West Coast Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/global-beauty-tech-forum

West Coast Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum Speaker Sessions:

Please visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/global-beauty-tech-forum for the most up to date agenda

Beautiful AI Keynote from Perfect Corp. Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO





Revolutionizing Beauty Tech: Benefit Cosmetics’ AI Journey from Virtual Try-Ons to Skincare Breakthroughs Wayne Liu, Perfect Corp. Chief Growth Officer and President of the Americas Toto Haba, Benefit SVP Global Marketing & Communications





Hyper Personalization: An Investor’s View on How Customization is Reshaping Beauty Kelly Kovack, BeautyMatter Founder and CEO





Revolutionizing Skincare: Unveiling the Efficacy of AI Skin Tech and Its Transformative Impact on the Consumer Skincare Journey Dr. Sarah L. Taylor, Wake Forest School of Medicine Associate Professor of Dermatology





AI Tech & The Consumer Experience Stephanie Mansolf, Perfect Corp. Vice President of Business Development Neha Singh, Obsess Founder & CEO Sonia Wadhawan, Google Director of Business Development



About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

