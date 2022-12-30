Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Perfect Corp.
  News
  Summary
    PERF   KYG7006A1094

PERFECT CORP.

(PERF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-28
7.140 USD   +0.35%
12/28With Title 42 in place, migrants weigh hard choices
RE
12/28ING on The Impacts of China Lifting COVID-19 Measures on International Arrivals
MT
12/27Australia, NZ dlrs aimless after giving up China-reopening gains
RE
UK hospitality firms 'hugely concerned' for New Year's trade

12/30/2022 | 04:18am EST
(Alliance News) - UK hospitality leaders say venues could see weaker trade over the key New Year period after sales were knocked by strike action.

But there are signs for optimism amid more bookings and strong demand over the festive period for other areas of the sector.

The Night Time Industries Association, which has more than 1,400 members including night clubs, bars and casinos, said although industrial action is not taking place across the transport network on New Year's Eve, there are fears strikes on other days will have a knock-on effect.

Michael Kill, chief executive officer of the trade organisation, told the PA news agency: "Industrial action and cost inflation pressures have decimated trade across the night time economy, with many hugely concerned that New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be further impacted by strikes."

Members of the RMT union took part in strike action on December 26 and will launch further action from January 3.

Meanwhile, members of the TSSA at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains took part in strikes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kill added: "The industry has lost an estimated GBP2 billion in trade, many losing up to 50% of trade during the critical festive operating period which they were relying heavily on to see them through the early 2023.

"The Government's postponed announcement on the energy relief extension has left many facing further uncertainty and once again the inability to plan.

"We will without doubt now see a huge swathe of businesses and jobs lost in January due to the Government's inaction."

Fellow trade body UKHospitality warned earlier this week bookings for New Year's Eve appeared "soft" but said the sector remains positive.

Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: "Pubs, restaurants and nightclubs are always perfect places to ring in the new year and bring friends and loved ones together and this year is no different.

"Despite recent trading disruptions and challenges like the rail strikes and rising cost of living, many venues across the country have put in a large amount of time, effort and resource into planning new year festivities to accommodate guest bookings during one of the busiest times of the year.

"The hospitality sector remains positive and we encourage people to go out and celebrate at their local hospitality business."

Latest data from OpenTable points to a positive Christmas period so far – despite strike action by rail workers and pressure on consumer budgets.

It said bookings for the fortnight to December 27 were up by 35% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

This was particularly strong over the latest week, with bookings up 57% on average compared with three years ago.

By Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,0 M - -
Net income 2022 33,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 50,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 102x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 844 M 844 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart PERFECT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Perfect Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFECT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,14 $
Average target price 8,27 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alice H. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hsiao Chuan Chen Vice President, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei-Hsin Tsen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Meng Xiu Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Tsao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERFECT CORP.-27.51%844
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.34%1 797 092
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.43%49 075
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.93%47 709
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.03%44 420
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-65.99%33 136