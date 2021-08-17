Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Perfect Holding SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRFN   CH0009115129

PERFECT HOLDING SA

(PRFN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/17 06:13:10 am
0.07 CHF   +7.69%
12:43aPERFECT : 17.08.2021 en
PU
04/01Perfect Holding SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
04/01Perfect Holding SA Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-News : Signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with Perfect Holding SA

08/17/2021 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Kinarus AG / Key word(s): IPO/Joint Venture Signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with Perfect Holding SA 2021-08-17 / 12:21

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basel, Switzerland, August 17, 2021. Kinarus AG ("Kinarus") and Perfect Holding SA ('Perfect Holding'; SIX: PRFN) announced today that the two companies have signed on August 16, 2021 a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') regarding Perfect Holding's envisaged acquisition of Kinarus by way of a share exchange.

The transaction contemplated by the MoU is an issuance of new shares by Perfect Holding to the shareholders of Kinarus in exchange for the contribution in kind by such shareholders to Perfect Holding of all or a qualified majority of the shares in Kinarus. This transaction would enable the Perfect Holding Group to enter the pharmaceutical sector, which offers much more growth potential than the current business activities of the Group.

In view of the respective valuations of Perfect Holding and Kinarus which are currently being reviewed and confirmed, such transaction (designated as a 'reverse take-over' or 'RTO') would naturally result in a dilution of the shareholding of the existing shareholders of Perfect Holding. Perfect Holding (SIX: PRFN) is a publicly listed group on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will prepare, in accordance with applicable regulations, a prospectus for the issuance of such new shares in view of their planned listing on SIX Swiss Exchange.

The implementation of the transaction is subject to conditions, including finalisation of the ongoing valuation and contract negotiations, satisfactory completion of other pre-transaction legal, administrative and regulatory steps, successful completion of a pre-RTO funding round at Kinarus to ensure the funding of its development projects, and approval of the envisaged transaction by shareholders of both companies.

The Board of directors of Kinarus and of Perfect Holding plan to present this very interesting project for approval to its respective shareholders in the coming months.

About Kinarus Kinarus AG is a a privately owned clinical-stage pharmaceutical company formed in Basel, Switzerland, in 2017. Managed by experienced healthcare executives, Kinarus is focused on bringing novel treatments to patients suffering from serious viral, respiratory and ophthalmic diseases. The company's unique and innovative combinatorial therapeutic candidate KIN001 has the potential to transform numerous therapeutic areas such as Covid-19 (currently in phase 2 clinical trials), age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.kinarus.com.

Contact information: Kinarus AG Alexander Bausch CEO Tel: +41 61 633 2971 alexander.bausch@kinarus.com

Perfect Holding SA Tel: +41 21 552 6016 Avenue de Florimont 3 CH-1006 Lausanne www.perfect.aero

Disclaimer This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Kinarus AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1227051 2021-08-17

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2021 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)

All news about PERFECT HOLDING SA
12:43aPERFECT : 17.08.2021 en
PU
04/01Perfect Holding SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
04/01Perfect Holding SA Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/31PERFECT : 31.03.2021 en
PU
02/12PERFECT : 12.02.2021 en
PU
2020Perfect Holding Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2020PERFECT : Half Year Interim Report 2020
PU
2020PERFECT : 29.09.2020 en
PU
2020GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Trump vs Twitter, Amazon hires, Cisco makes new purchase..
2020Perfect Holding Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,11 M 4,51 M 4,51 M
Net income 2020 -0,01 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net Debt 2020 0,22 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1 976x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart PERFECT HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Perfect Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFECT HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anouck Ansermoz Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Grey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERFECT HOLDING SA-19.75%12
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.7.51%29 825
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.70%25 444
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.09%21 629
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.05%15 045
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.25.30%12 846