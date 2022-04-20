Log in
    PRFN   CH0009115129

PERFECT HOLDING SA

(PRFN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/19 11:31:31 am EDT
0.0870 CHF   +2.35%
Perfect : Financial Document

04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT
LAUSANNE, APRIL 20, 2022

PERFECT HOLDING SA PUBLISHES THE FOLLOWING PRESS RELEASE AND AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR:

APPROVAL OF THE CONTEMPLATED TRANSACTION BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF KINARUS AG

Perfect Holding SA ("Perfect Holding") had announced three weeks ago the signature of a transaction agreement with Kinarus AG ("Kinarus") concerning the contemplated acquisition by Perfect Holding of Kinarus by way of a share exchange, i.e. by means of the issuance of new shares in Perfect Holding to the shareholders of Kinarus against contribution in kind of the shares in Kinarus in a capital increase of Perfect Holding. According to the agreement, the transaction is subject to the fulﬁlment of several conditions.

Perfect Holding announces that the condition of the approval of the transaction by the shareholders of Kinarus was fulﬁlled on April 19, 2022, with acceptance declarations representing more than the required qualified majority of at least 66 % of the shareholding of Kinarus.

The two main other conditions are the approval of the transaction by the shareholders of Perfect Holding (scheduled to be granted at the shareholders' meeting of May 2, 2022) and the approval by SIX Swiss Exchange of the listing of the new shares of Perfect Holding to be issued to the shareholders of Kinarus (for which an application has been ﬁled with SIX Swiss Exchange together with a draft prospectus).

PERFECT HOLDING SA - AVENUE DE FLORIMONT 3 - 1006 LAUSANNE (CH) - TEL +41 21 552 60 16 WWW.PERFECT.AERO

KINARUS AG - HOCHBERGERSTRASSE 60C - 4057 BASEL (CH) - TEL +41 61 633 29 71 WWW.KINARUS.COM

Disclaimer

Perfect Holding SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
