Perfect : Financial Document

PERFECT HOLDING COMPLETES REVERSE TAKEOVER TRANSACTION WITH KINARUS

Successful completion of Perfect Holding's (PRFN) acquisition of Kinarus by way of a share exchange

Listing and commencement of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange of the new Perfect Holding shares issued to the former Kinarus shareholders as from 3 June 2022

The combined company plans to change its name to Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG, its domicile to Basel, Switzerland and its ticker symbol to KNRS as of 9 June 2022

Perfect Holding SA ("Perfect Holding") announced today the completion of the reverse takeover transaction (RTO) with Kinarus AG ("Kinarus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases.

Perfect Holding acquired Kinarus by way of a share exchange. Kinarus shareholders representing 95.3% of its share capital have tendered their shares in exchange for newly issued shares of Perfect Holding, and such new shares have been admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange as from 3 June 2022.

In the coming days, Perfect Holding will complete the RTO process with a change of its name to Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and a move of its domicile to Basel, Switzerland. The ticker symbol will also be changed from PRFN to KNRS as of 9 June 2022.

Perfect Holding and Kinarus would like to thank Raiffeisen Switzerland (listing agent), Schellenberg Wittmer Ltd (legal counsel to Kinarus), Bär & Karrer (legal counsel to Perfect Holding) and Ventac Partners (corporate development) for their valued contributions to the successful completion of this transaction.

