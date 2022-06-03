Log in
    PRFN   CH0009115129

PERFECT HOLDING SA

(PRFN)
06/02
0.0900 CHF   +8.43%
Perfect : Financial Document

06/03/2022
LAUSANNE, JUNE 3, 2022

PERFECT HOLDING SA PUBLISHES THE FOLLOWING PRESS RELEASE AND

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR:

PERFECT HOLDING COMPLETES REVERSE TAKEOVER TRANSACTION WITH KINARUS

  • Successful completion of Perfect Holding's (PRFN) acquisition of Kinarus by way of a share exchange
  • Listing and commencement of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange of the new Perfect Holding shares issued to the former Kinarus shareholders as from 3 June 2022
  • The combined company plans to change its name to Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG, its domicile to Basel, Switzerland and its ticker symbol to KNRS as of 9 June 2022

Perfect Holding SA ("Perfect Holding") announced today the completion of the reverse takeover transaction (RTO) with Kinarus AG ("Kinarus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases.

Perfect Holding acquired Kinarus by way of a share exchange. Kinarus shareholders representing 95.3% of its share capital have tendered their shares in exchange for newly issued shares of Perfect Holding, and such new shares have been admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange as from 3 June 2022.

In the coming days, Perfect Holding will complete the RTO process with a change of its name to Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and a move of its domicile to Basel, Switzerland. The ticker symbol will also be changed from PRFN to KNRS as of 9 June 2022.

Perfect Holding and Kinarus would like to thank Raiffeisen Switzerland (listing agent), Schellenberg Wittmer Ltd (legal counsel to Kinarus), Bär & Karrer (legal counsel to Perfect Holding) and Ventac Partners (corporate development) for their valued contributions to the successful completion of this transaction.

PERFECT HOLDING SA - AVENUE DE FLORIMONT 3 - 1 006 LAUSANNE (CH) - TEL +41 21 552 60 16

WWW.PERFECT.AERO

KINARUS AG - HOCHBERGERSTRASSE 60C - 4057 BASEL (CH) - TEL +41 61 633 29 71

WWW.KINARUS.COM

Disclaimer

Perfect Holding SA published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,15 M -0,15 M
Net Debt 2021 0,31 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -88,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,5%
Managers and Directors
Anouck Ansermoz Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Grey Non-Executive Director
