Perfect Shape Medical : BUSINESS UPDATE - RECRUITMENT OF 50 MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS TO EXPAND MEDICAL BUSINESS

PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED

必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1830)

BUSINESS UPDATE

RECRUITMENT OF 50 MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS

TO EXPAND MEDICAL BUSINESS

Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide a business update on the Company with the objective of enabling our shareholders and potential investors to appraise the Company's operational performance.

In order to strengthen the development of the Group's medical business in Hong Kong and overseas, the Group is actively recruiting 50 registered Chinese medical practitioners, medical practitioners and chiropractors in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and Mainland China and it is expected to complete the relevant recruitment by the end of June 2021. Looking forward to the future, the Group will endeavor to achieve the business synergy with medical healthcare business among the ecosystems of the Group.

The Group continues to look into any medical-related merger and acquisition opportunities in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and Mainland China apart from greenfield developments.

