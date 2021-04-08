Log in
Perfect Shape Medical Limited    1830   KYG7013H1056

PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED

(1830)
Perfect Shape Medical : BUSINESS UPDATE - RECRUITMENT OF 50 MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS TO EXPAND MEDICAL BUSINESS

04/08/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED

必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1830)

BUSINESS UPDATE

RECRUITMENT OF 50 MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS

TO EXPAND MEDICAL BUSINESS

BUSINESS UPDATE

Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide a business update on the Company with the objective of enabling our shareholders and potential investors to appraise the Company's operational performance.

In order to strengthen the development of the Group's medical business in Hong Kong and overseas, the Group is actively recruiting 50 registered Chinese medical practitioners, medical practitioners and chiropractors in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and Mainland China and it is expected to complete the relevant recruitment by the end of June 2021. Looking forward to the future, the Group will endeavor to achieve the business synergy with medical healthcare business among the ecosystems of the Group.

The Group continues to look into any medical-related merger and acquisition opportunities in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and Mainland China apart from greenfield developments.

GENERAL

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are cautioned not to unduly rely on such data and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Perfect Shape Medical Limited

So Hin Lung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Au-Yeung Kong, Ms. Au-Yeung Wai and Ms. Au-Yeung Hung as executive Directors and Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen, Ms. Cho Yi Ping and Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 241 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2020 360 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net cash 2020 440 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,86x
Yield 2020 15,4%
Capitalization 6 653 M 855 M 855 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 27,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Au-Yeung Kong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hin Lung So Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Au-Yeung Wai Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wai Man Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Hung Chi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED68.94%744
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-8.09%10 837
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL5.11%8 873
HOMESERVE PLC14.44%5 436
FRONTDOOR, INC.7.93%4 689
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%4 241
