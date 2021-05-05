Perfect Shape Medical : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
05/05/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED
必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1830)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Please refer to page 1 of the circular of the Company dated 6 May 2021 for the measures to be implemented at the Extraordinary General Meeting by the Company against the epidemic to protect the attendees from the risk of infection of the Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19"), including:
compulsory body temperature check
compulsory wearing of surgical face mask
no distribution of corporate gifts and no serving of refreshments and drinks
Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the Extraordinary General Meeting venue. The Company wishes to advise Shareholders that you may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting as an alternative to attending the Extraordinary General Meeting in person.
- 1 -
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company") will be held at Shanghai Room II, Level 8, Cordis, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Monday, 31 May 2021 at 12:00 noon, for the following purposes:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
To consider and, if thought fit passing with or without modification, the following as a special resolution of the Company:
"THAT subject to and conditional upon the necessary approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, the English name of the Company be changed from "Perfect Shape Medical Limited" to "Perfect Medical Health Management Limited" and the dual foreign name of the Company be changed from "必瘦站醫學美容有限公司" to "完美醫 療健康管理有限公司", and that the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts, and execute such deeds and things they may, in their absolute discretion, deem fit in order to effect such change of name."
By order of the Board
Perfect Shape Medical Limited
Dr. Au-Yeung Kong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 May 2021
Executive Directors:
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Dr. Au-Yeung Kong (Chairman)
Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen
Ms. Au-Yeung Wai
Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth
Ms. Au-Yeung Hung
Ms. Cho Yi Ping
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member who is an individual or a member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member which he or they represent as such member could exercise.
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be signed in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.
- 2 -
The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote.
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened.
Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holder may vote either in person or by proxy in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 May 2021 to Monday, 31 May 2021 (both dates inclusive) during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Dr. Au-Yeung Kong, Ms. Au-Yeung Wai and Ms. Au-Yeung Hung as executive Directors and Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen, Ms. Cho Yi Ping and Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth as independent non-executive Directors.
Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Limited published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:32:05 UTC.