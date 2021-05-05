Perfect Shape Medical : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 05/05/2021 | 04:33am EDT Send by mail :

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt about this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the ''Company''), you should at once hand this circular with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED 必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1830) PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company") to be held at Shanghai Room II, Level 8, Cordis, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Monday, 31 May 2021 at 12:00 noon or any adjournment thereof is set out on pages 7 to 8 of this circular. A form of proxy is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof, should you so wish. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EGM Please refer to page 1 of this circular for the measures to be implemented at the EGM by the Company against the epidemic to protect the attendees from the risk of infection of the Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19"), including: compulsory body temperature check compulsory wearing of surgical face mask no distribution of corporate gifts and no serving of refreshments and drinks Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the EGM venue. The Company wishes to advise Shareholders that you may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the EGM as an alternative to attending the EGM in person. 6 May 2021

compulsory wearing of surgical face mask

no distribution of corporate gifts and no serving of refreshments and drinks Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the EGM venue. The Company wishes to advise Shareholders that you may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the EGM as an alternative to attending the EGM in person. 6 May 2021 CONTENTS Page PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 - i - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EGM In view of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and recent requirements for prevention and control of its spread (as per guidelines issued by the Hong Kong government at https://www.chp.gov.hk/en/features/102742.html), the Company will implement necessary preventive measures at the EGM to protect attending Shareholders, proxy and other attendees from the risk of infection, including: Compulsory body temperature check will be conducted on every Shareholder, proxy and other attendees at the entrance of the EGM venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.2 degrees Celsius may be denied entry into the EGM venue or be required to leave the EGM venue. Attendees are required to prepare his/her own surgical face masks and wear the same inside the EGM venue at all times, and to maintain a safe distance between seats. No corporate gifts will be distributed and no refreshments and drinks will be served. To the extent permitted under law, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the EGM venue or require any person to leave the EGM venue in order to ensure the safety of the attendees at the EGM. In the interest of all attendees' health and safety, the Company wishes to advise all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the EGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. As an alternative, by using proxy forms with voting instructions duly completed, Shareholders may appoint the Chairman of the EGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the EGM instead of attending the EGM in person. The proxy form, which can also be downloaded from the Company's website (https://www.psmedical.com.hk), is enclosed to this circular. If you are not a registered Shareholder (i.e., if your Shares are held via banks, brokers, custodians or Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited), you should consult directly with your banks or brokers or custodians (as the case may be) to assist you in the appointment of proxy. - 1 - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Articles" the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time; "Board" the board of Directors; "Company" Perfect Shape Medical Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Exchange; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, approving the Proposed Change of Company Name; "Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "HK$" Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Exchange; "PRC" the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan Region; "Proposed Change of the proposed change of the English name of the Company Name" Company from "Perfect Shape Medical Limited" to "Perfect Medical Health Management Limited" and the dual foreign name of the Company from "必瘦站醫 學美容有限公司" to "完美醫療健康管理有限公司"; "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company; and "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of (a) Share(s). - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED 必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1830) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Dr. Au-Yeung Kong (Chairman) Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, Ms. Au-Yeung Wai P.O. Box 2681, Ms. Au-Yeung Hung Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth 51st Floor, Ms. Cho Yi Ping Langham Place Office Tower, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong 6 May 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 April 2021 in relation to the Proposed Change of Company Name. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, among other matters, further details regarding the Proposed Change of Company Name. A notice convening the EGM is set out on pages 7 to 8 in this circular. PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Board proposes to change the English name of the Company from "Perfect Shape Medical Limited" to "Perfect Medical Health Management Limited" and to change the dual foreign name of the Company from "必瘦站醫學美容有限公司" to "完美醫療健康管 理有限公司". - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions: the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name at the EGM; and the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the Proposed Change of Company Name. Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Proposed Change of Company Name will take effect from the date on which the certificate of incorporation on change of name is issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The Company will then carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands and the Companies Registry in Hong Kong pursuant to Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong). REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Board considers that the Proposed Change of Company Name will better reflect the current status of the Group's business development in medical healthcare business and better enhance the corporate image. The Board believes that the new company name will benefit the Company's future business development and is in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. EFFECT OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Proposed Change of Company Name will not affect the rights of any Shareholder or the Company's daily business operation or its financial position. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the existing name of the Company will, upon the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be valid evidence of legal title to the Shares and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for the free exchange of the existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the new English name and the new dual foreign name of the Company. Upon the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective, all new share certificates issued thereafter will bear the new names of the Company and the securities of the Company will be traded on the Exchange in the new names. In addition, subject to the confirmation by the Exchange, the English and Chinese stock short names of the Company for trading in the securities on the Exchange will also be changed after the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective. The Company will make further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders of the results of the EGM, the effective date of the Proposed Change of Company Name, the new English and Chinese stock short names of the Company under which the Shares will be traded on the Exchange in due course upon the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD EGM The EGM will be held by the Company on Monday, 31 May 2021 at Shanghai Room II, Level 8, Cordis, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 12:00 noon for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, passing the special resolution to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name. PROXY ARRANGEMENT A proxy form for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of the Exchange and the website of the Company. Whether or not you are able to attend and vote at the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM should you so wish. VOTING BY POLL AT THE EGM Pursuant to Article 66 of the Articles and the requirement of Rule 13.39 of the Listing Rules, every resolution submitted to the EGM shall be determined by voting by poll except where the chairman of the EGM, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hand. GENERAL To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the resolution to be proposed at the EGM. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 May 2021 to Monday, 31 May 2021 (both dates inclusive) during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 May 2021. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RECOMMENDATION The Board considers that the Proposed Change of Company Name to be in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of the special resolution to be proposed at the EGM. By order of the Board Perfect Shape Medical Limited Dr. Au-Yeung Kong Chairman - 6 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED 必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1830) PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Please refer to page 1 of the circular of the Company dated 6 May 2021 for the measures to be implemented at the Extraordinary General Meeting by the Company against the epidemic to protect the attendees from the risk of infection of the Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19"), including: compulsory body temperature check

compulsory wearing of surgical face mask

no distribution of corporate gifts and no serving of refreshments and drinks Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the Extraordinary General Meeting venue. The Company wishes to advise Shareholders that you may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting as an alternative to attending the Extraordinary General Meeting in person. NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company") will be held at Shanghai Room II, Level 8, Cordis, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Monday, 31 May 2021 at 12:00 noon, for the following purposes: SPECIAL RESOLUTION To consider and, if thought fit passing with or without modification, the following as a special resolution of the Company: "THAT subject to and conditional upon the necessary approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, the English name of the Company be changed from "Perfect Shape Medical Limited" to "Perfect Medical Health Management Limited" and the dual foreign name of the Company be - 7 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING changed from "必瘦站醫學美容有限公司" to "完美醫療健康管理有限公司", and that the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts, and execute such deeds and things they may, in their absolute discretion, deem fit in order to effect such change of name." By order of the Board Perfect Shape Medical Limited Dr. Au-Yeung Kong Chairman Hong Kong, 6 May 2021 Executive Directors: Independent Non-executive Directors: Dr. Au-Yeung Kong (Chairman) Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen Ms. Au-Yeung Wai Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth Ms. Au-Yeung Hung Ms. Cho Yi Ping Notes: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member who is an individual or a member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member which he or they represent as such member could exercise. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be signed in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same. The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holder may vote either in person or by proxy in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 May 2021 to Monday, 31 May 2021 (both dates inclusive) during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 May 2021. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed. - 8 - Attachments Original document

