Boost for blockchain in China as Xinhua to issue photos as NFTs

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The official Xinhua news agency
said on Wednesday it will issue a digital media photo collection
via non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a first for China and a boost
for the blockchain technology that underpins them and that
Beijing has previously criticized.
NFTs, which are digitized ownership certificates, have
gained in popularity globally this year, featuring as everything
from an autographed tweet to paintings.
But China's relationship with the technology behind them,
which also backs cryptocurrencies, is a complex one.
The issuance by the state news agency would indicate
official support for NFTs, but party mouthpiece People's Daily
last month criticized them as a possible fraud.
Xinhua said in an official notice that it planned to issue
the 11 photos, all taken by journalists during 2021, free of
charge online at 8 p.m. (1200GMT) on Dec. 24, each in a limited
edition of 10,000 copies.
The collection, including a photo commemorating the 100th
anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, would "imprint
digital memories into the metaverse," it added.
The Securities Times, also an official media outlet, has
previously called the metaverse, a shared space based on virtual
reality technologies, "a grand and illusionary concept."
Chinese companies, notably unlisted Ant Group, are already
exploring or applying NFT technologies. And most Chinese
metaverse-related stocks rose on Wednesday following the Xinhua
announcement.
Augmented reality firm Goertek jumped 6% while
online gaming company Perfect World gained nearly
4%.
Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings said
last month it expects Beijing to allow the metaverse to operate
in China, provided it fall into line with Chinese rules.
Cryptocurrencies including bitcoin are seen as the natural
means of payment in the metaverse, but Beijing has clamped down
on them as possible conduits for illegal capital flows and money
laundering, and ordered a blanket ban of trading and mining of
digital currencies in September.
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa and John Stonestreet)