Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Perfect World Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002624   CNE1000018W6

PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.

(002624)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boost for blockchain in China as Xinhua to issue photos as NFTs

12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A screen advertising Xinhua News Agency is seen in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday it will issue a digital media photo collection via non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a first for China and a boost for the blockchain technology that underpins them and that Beijing has previously criticized.

NFTs, which are digitized ownership certificates, have gained in popularity globally this year, featuring as everything from an autographed tweet to paintings.

But China's relationship with the technology behind them, which also backs cryptocurrencies, is a complex one.

The issuance by the state news agency would indicate official support for NFTs, but party mouthpiece People's Daily last month criticized them as a possible fraud.

Xinhua said in an official notice that it planned to issue the 11 photos, all taken by journalists during 2021, free of charge online at 8 p.m. (1200GMT) on Dec. 24, each in a limited edition of 10,000 copies.

The collection, including a photo commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, would "imprint digital memories into the metaverse," it added.

The Securities Times, also an official media outlet, has previously called the metaverse, a shared space based on virtual reality technologies, "a grand and illusionary concept."

Chinese companies, notably unlisted Ant Group, are already exploring or applying NFT technologies. And most Chinese metaverse-related stocks rose on Wednesday following the Xinhua announcement.

Augmented reality firm Goertek jumped 6% while online gaming company Perfect World gained nearly 4%.

Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings said last month it expects Beijing to allow the metaverse to operate in China, provided it fall into line with Chinese rules.

Cryptocurrencies including bitcoin are seen as the natural means of payment in the metaverse, but Beijing has clamped down on them as possible conduits for illegal capital flows and money laundering, and ordered a blanket ban of trading and mining of digital currencies in September. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOERTEK INC. 0.28% 50.6 End-of-day quote.35.58%
GOLD -0.14% 1787.588 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD. 0.26% 19.55 End-of-day quote.-33.73%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.03% 1040.813 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
SILVER 0.00% 22.4826 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.51% 440.8 End-of-day quote.-21.84%
All news about PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.
03:13aBoost for blockchain in China as Xinhua to issue photos as NFTs
RE
12/16Chinese Gaming Market’s Year-to-Date Revenue Jumps 6.4% to Nearly $47 Billion
MT
11/14China's Mobile Game Sector Revenue Inches Up to Nearly $3 Billion in October
MT
11/07China’s Gaming Revenue to Exceed $45 Billion in 2021
MT
10/26Perfect World Posts 1.2% Profit Growth in Q3 Despite 13% Revenue Drop
MT
10/26Perfect World Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30..
CI
10/18China's Mobile Game Sector Posts 9% Jump in Q3 Revenue
MT
10/08Tranche Update on Perfect World Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September ..
CI
09/21China's Mobile Gaming Market Logs 8.2% Revenue Growth in August
MT
09/09China tech stocks fall on gaming crackdown but resources shares jump on factory inflati..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 625 M 1 511 M 1 511 M
Net income 2021 1 280 M 201 M 201 M
Net cash 2021 2 927 M 459 M 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 39 058 M 6 130 M 6 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 665
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Perfect World Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,55 CNY
Average target price 23,64 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jie Lian Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hong Xiao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ying Xue Zeng Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Xie Xian Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Yu Dong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-33.73%6 130
SNAP INC.-7.93%71 507
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.91.96%5 577
ANGI INC.-27.17%4 667
DENA CO., LTD.-4.95%1 776