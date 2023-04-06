Perficient Launches ‘Electrifying the Future of Automotive' Program to Support Collegiate Formula SAE Teams

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the launch of its Electrifying the Future of Automotive program. The program aims to empower college students to design, build, and race the next generation of formula-style racing cars, including electric vehicles (EVs), in national and global Formula SAE competitions.

The future of automotive innovation is electric, and college students are helping accelerate the transition to EV by participating in Formula SAE, a program of SAE International (previously known as Society of Automotive Engineers). Formula SAE challenges teams to innovate and develop vehicles over several months for competition.

As part of the Electrifying the Future of Automotive program, Perficient’s automotive industry experts will meet with students to share how manufacturers work with digital consultancies like Perficient, discuss career opportunities, tour team garages, and support each team as they compete.

Perficient has chosen to support eight Formula SAE collegiate teams from notable universities with innovative automotive programs. Perficient selected teams that are either racing EVs or are currently racing vehicles with internal combustion (IC) engines and are actively working towards their first-ever EV. The Perficient-sponsored Formula SAE teams include the following:

The Ohio State University – Formula Buckeyes

Northwestern University – Northwestern Formula Racing

Washington University in St. Louis – WashU Racing

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities – Gopher Motorsports

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor – MRacing

Colorado State University – Ram Racing

University of California, Riverside – Highlander Racing

Texas A&M University – Texas A&M Racing

All eight Perficient-sponsored teams will compete in two upcoming races at the Michigan International Speedway. Formula SAE IC will take place May 17-20 with 120 student teams competing, while Formula SAE Electric will occur June 14-17 with 75 teams.

“We’re excited to introduce the Electrifying the Future of Automotive program and innovate alongside the next generation of industry leaders,” said Keith Tomatore, automotive and mobility practice lead, Perficient. “We’re helping the leading automotive manufacturers digitally transform their business for an electric future. The research, growth, and learnings these Formula SAE teams achieve are critical to driving innovation, and Perficient is committed to investing in and accelerating those efforts.”

Having served more than 150 leading OEMs, dealers, suppliers, and emerging mobility companies globally, Perficient’s automotive industry experts champion a digital-first, customer-driven approach to connected vehicles, electrification, omnichannel commerce, and the future of transportation.

