Perficient : Modern Healthcare Ranks Perficient Among Top Ten Largest Healthcare Management Consulting Firms

09/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has been ranked the ninth-largest healthcare management consulting firm in Modern Healthcare’s 2020 survey. The annual survey ranked healthcare management consulting firms according to 2019 revenue from total healthcare consulting fees. Modern Healthcare previously recognized Perficient as a key healthcare consulting leader in their 2020 survey ranking the largest healthcare IT consulting firms.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Modern Healthcare as a leading healthcare consultancy, this time as one of the largest healthcare management consulting firms,” said Patrick Schwierking, vice president, Perficient. “We believe these recognitions further validate Perficient’s status as a trusted digital partner to leading healthcare organizations.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused untold challenges to healthcare payers, providers, and life sciences companies alike. Organizations must be proactive and agile in their forward-thinking strategies to combat further disruption, minimize potential risk, and meet shifting patient and plan member expectations.

“Healthcare organizations are increasing their investment in operational transformation focused on organizational resilience, greater efficiency, and the ability to address disruption head on,” said Juliet Silver, healthcare general manager and chief strategist, Perficient. “We’re in an environment where healthcare organizations are increasingly delivering health digitally to meet consumers where they are and on their terms. Perficient leverages our deep knowledge of the healthcare industry, strategic consulting expertise, and our multi-shore global delivery model to help these organizations differentiate the health consumer experience, sustain operational efficiencies, and maximize quality of care.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Perficient is a trusted end-to-end digital provider delivering award-winning digital technology solutions. Perficient helps healthcare organizations design and implement solutions that reduce healthcare costs, enable interoperability, satisfy regulatory requirements, leverage key data insights, engage health consumers, and deliver enhanced quality of care.

For more information about Perficient’s expertise in the healthcare industry and strategic management consulting capabilities, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is a leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, and a VMware Authorized Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2020. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by the risk factor contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.


© Business Wire 2020
