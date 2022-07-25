Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Perficient, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PRFT   US71375U1016

PERFICIENT, INC.

(PRFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:56 2022-07-25 am EDT
98.70 USD   +0.10%
10:16aPerficient Named a Strong Performer in Modern Application Development Services (MADS) Analyst Report
BU
07/20Perficient Adds Delivery Center Locations in India
MT
07/20JPMorgan Adjusts Perficient's Price Target to $123 from $133, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Perficient Named a Strong Performer in Modern Application Development Services (MADS) Analyst Report

07/25/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Perficient Positioned Among the 14 Most Significant Vendors in the MADS Market

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: Modern Application Development Services, Q3 2022.

Successful modern application development requires a strategic partnership with a trusted MADS vendor that can combine the right technology partnerships with a scalable delivery strategy. The Forrester Wave report evaluates 14 vendors based on 28 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to Forrester’s evaluation “Perficient fuels growth with managed partners…It leverages its differentiated, well-structured partner program to drive opportunities for its MAD services based on AI/ML, Data, DevOps, Cloud, and product development, and the program is key to its growth.” The report also cites that, “Perficient is a good option for those looking for a provider with strong partners and engineering, AI, and data skills.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Strong Performer in this Forrester Wave report, as we believe it’s a testament to Perficient’s comprehensive approach to create custom digital solutions that deliver value,” said Glenn Kline, area vice president of custom development and mobile solutions, Perficient. “Businesses need a trusted partner that can build modern products and applications while also working collaboratively to integrate those systems. Perficient is committed to meeting our clients’ needs by expanding our innovation initiatives and growing our incredible talent over the next several years.”

Perficient leverages strategic partnerships with industry-leading MADS technology providers to deliver solutions that innovate, evolve, accelerate, and modernize the world’s leading enterprises. For more information about Perficient’s innovation and product development expertise, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2022. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 933 M - -
Net income 2022 114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 416 M 3 416 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 079
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart PERFICIENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Perficient, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFICIENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 98,60 $
Average target price 126,88 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Davis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Hogan President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Martin Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zucker Vice President-Information Technology
David S. Lundeen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERFICIENT, INC.-23.74%3 416
ACCENTURE PLC-30.52%182 180
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.18%145 299
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.64%92 046
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.21%79 111
FORTINET, INC.-14.82%49 145