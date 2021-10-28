Log in
Perficient Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

10/28/2021 | 08:09am EDT
~ Revenues Up 22%; Company Raises Full Year Revenue and Updates Earnings Guidance ~

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

  • Revenues increased 22% to $192.8 million from $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2020;
  • Net income increased 182% to $17.4 million from $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting, among other things, higher revenues, higher gross margin, lower selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue, lower amortization expense, lower loss on extinguishment of debt, and lower adjustments to fair value of contingent consideration;
  • GAAP earnings per share results on a fully diluted basis increased 153% to $0.48 from $0.19 in the third quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of the increase in net income discussed above;
  • Adjusted earnings per share results (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share) on a fully diluted basis increased 31% to $0.88 from $0.67 in the third quarter of 2020; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP net income) increased 33% to $41.5 million from $31.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

“Perficient's strong 2021 momentum continued in the third quarter and we expect additional strength during the fourth quarter as we close out the most robust year of growth in our history,” said Jeffrey Davis, chairman and CEO. “The third quarter acquisition of Talos Digital, coupled with the recent addition of Overactive, added more than 800 talented developers, designers and digital innovators to our nearshore teams and further established Perficient as a truly global, next-generation service provider for the world's leading enterprises and biggest brands.”

Other Highlights

Among other recent achievements, Perficient:

  • Further enhanced its nearshore capabilities and capacity with the acquisitions of South American-based firms Overactive, an approximately $40 million annual revenue nearshore software development firm, and Talos Digital, a $10 million annual revenue commerce solution provider. Combined, these acquisitions expanded Perficient’s global presence in South America across Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile;
  • Launched two training bootcamps in Detroit and Lafayette, Louisiana, as part of Perficient Bright Paths, a program designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities;
  • Was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 10 largest healthcare management consulting firms;
  • Earned the Google Cloud Infrastructure Specialization, the highest technical designation a Google Cloud partner can earn, for demonstrating a deep level of expertise and customer impact with the Google Cloud Platform;
  • Was named in the “Forrester Now Tech: Global Digital Experience Services, Q4 2021” report as a recognized Global Digital Experience Service Provider that can define, design, build, and manage digital marketing, commerce, and customer experiences in the context of business transformation; and
  • Announced that Perficient Latin America was named a Best Agile Place to Work global finalist by the World Agility Forum.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. See “Safe Harbor Statement” below.

Perficient expects its fourth quarter 2021 revenue to be in the range of $203 million to $209 million. Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.61 to $0.64. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) is expected to be in the range of $0.90 to $0.93.

Perficient is raising its full year 2021 revenue guidance range from $723 million to $738 million to $749 million to $755 million, updating its 2021 GAAP earnings per share guidance range from $1.93 to $2.05 to $2.00 to $2.03 and raising its 2021 adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) guidance range from $3.20 to $3.30 to $3.38 to $3.41.

Conference Call Details

Perficient will host a conference call regarding third quarter financial results today at 11 a.m. Eastern.

WHAT: Perficient Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
WHEN: Oct. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern
CONFERENCE CALL NUMBERS: 855-246-0403 (U.S. and Canada); 414-238-9806 (International)
PARTICIPANT PASSCODE: 7684663
REPLAY TIMES: Oct. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern, through Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern
REPLAY NUMBER: 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada); 404-537-3406 (International)
REPLAY PASSCODE: 7684663

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, and the following, many of which are, or may be, amplified by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

(1) the possibility that our actual results do not meet the projections and guidance contained in this news release;
(2) the impact of the general economy and economic and political uncertainty on our business;
(3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business;
(4) risks associated with potential changes to federal, state, local and foreign laws, regulations, and policies;
(5) risks associated with the operation of our business generally, including:

a. client demand for our services and solutions;
b. effectively competing in a highly competitive market;
c. risks from international operations including fluctuations in exchange rates;
d. adapting to changes in technologies and offerings;
e. obtaining favorable pricing to reflect services provided;
f. risk of loss of one or more significant software vendors;
g. maintaining a balance of our supply of skills and resources with client demand;
h. changes to immigration policies;
i. protecting our clients’ and our data and information;
j. changes to tax levels, audits, investigations, tax laws or their interpretation;
k. making appropriate estimates and assumptions in connection with preparing our consolidated financial statements; and
l. maintaining effective internal controls;

(6) risks associated with managing growth organically and through acquisitions;
(7) risks associated with servicing our debt, the potential impact on the value of our common stock from the conditional conversion features of our debt and the associated convertible note
hedge transactions;
(8) legal liabilities, including intellectual property protection and infringement or the disclosure of personally identifiable information; and
(9) the risks detailed from time to time within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. This cautionary statement is provided pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

 

Perficient, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share information)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Services excluding reimbursable expenses

$

190,103

 

 

$

155,242

 

 

 

$

537,792

 

 

$

440,556

 

 

Reimbursable expenses

2,316

 

 

1,513

 

 

 

7,132

 

 

7,437

 

 

Total services

192,419

 

 

156,755

 

 

 

544,924

 

 

447,993

 

 

Software and hardware

401

 

 

923

 

 

 

1,373

 

 

1,586

 

 

Total revenues

192,820

 

 

157,678

 

 

 

546,297

 

 

449,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services

115,796

 

 

94,858

 

 

 

330,699

 

 

275,521

 

 

Stock compensation

2,464

 

 

1,846

 

 

 

6,803

 

 

5,555

 

 

Total cost of revenues

118,260

 

 

96,704

 

 

 

337,502

 

 

281,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

35,526

 

 

31,671

 

 

 

100,461

 

 

92,775

 

 

Stock compensation

3,790

 

 

2,895

 

 

 

10,258

 

 

8,888

 

 

Total selling, general and administrative

39,316

 

 

34,566

 

 

 

110,719

 

 

101,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

1,607

 

 

1,388

 

 

 

4,682

 

 

3,993

 

 

Amortization

4,317

 

 

7,237

 

 

 

17,702

 

 

15,557

 

 

Acquisition costs

1,264

 

 

57

 

 

 

1,332

 

 

3,657

 

 

Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration

42

 

 

2,061

 

 

 

46

 

 

3,793

 

 

Income from operations

28,014

 

 

15,665

 

 

 

74,314

 

 

39,840

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest expense

3,481

 

 

2,808

 

 

 

10,144

 

 

6,795

 

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

250

 

 

4,337

 

 

 

250

 

 

4,337

 

 

Net other expense

103

 

 

(9

)

 

 

234

 

 

(17

)

 

Income before income taxes

24,180

 

 

8,529

 

 

 

63,686

 

 

28,725

 

 

Provision for income taxes

6,784

 

 

2,352

 

 

 

16,124

 

 

6,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

17,396

 

 

$

6,177

 

 

 

$

47,562

 

 

$

21,760

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

Shares used in computing basic net income per share

31,987

 

 

31,873

 

 

 

31,925

 

 

31,800

 

 

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

35,893

 

 

32,649

 

 

 

34,177

 

 

32,509

 

 

 

 

Perficient, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share information)

 

 

 

September 30, 2021
(unaudited)

 

December 31,
2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

56,405

 

 

 

$

83,204

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

165,041

 

 

 

133,085

 

 

Prepaid expenses

 

6,711

 

 

 

5,575

 

 

Other current assets

 

3,762

 

 

 

4,646

 

 

Total current assets

 

231,919

 

 

 

226,510

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

12,127

 

 

 

11,902

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

34,944

 

 

 

38,539

 

 

Goodwill

 

438,173

 

 

 

427,928

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

52,482

 

 

 

63,571

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

17,986

 

 

 

17,311

 

 

Total assets

 

$

787,631

 

 

 

$

785,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

19,168

 

 

 

$

25,613

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

90,056

 

 

 

103,267

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

109,224

 

 

 

128,880

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

186,527

 

 

 

183,624

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

25,590

 

 

 

29,098

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

43,038

 

 

 

50,081

 

 

Total liabilities

 

364,379

 

 

 

391,683

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

51

 

 

 

50

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

471,586

 

 

 

459,866

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(3,214

)

 

 

3,746

 

 

Treasury stock

 

(312,374

)

 

 

(289,225

)

 

Retained earnings

 

267,203

 

 

 

219,641

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

423,252

 

 

 

394,078

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

787,631

 

 

 

$

785,761

 

 

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), please see the section entitled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the accompanying tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Perficient provides non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, acquisition costs and adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share data as supplemental information regarding Perficient’s business performance. Perficient believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of Perficient’s past financial performance and future results. Perficient’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of Perficient’s business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and the calculation of bonuses and discretionary compensation. Management excludes stock-based compensation related to restricted stock awards, the amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, acquisition costs, adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration, net other income and expense, the impact of other infrequent or unusual transactions, and income tax effects of the foregoing, when making operational decisions.

Perficient believes that providing the non-GAAP financial measures to its investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Perficient’s performance using the same methodology and information used by Perficient’s management. Specifically, adjusted net income is used by management primarily to review business performance and determine performance-based incentive compensation for executives and other employees. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to measure operating profitability, evaluate trends, and make strategic business decisions.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all of the expenses included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of discretionary judgment as to which charges are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure. However, Perficient’s management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. In addition, some items that are excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share can have a material impact on cash. Management compensates for these limitations by evaluating the non-GAAP measure together with the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Perficient has historically provided non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community as a supplement to its GAAP results to enable investors to evaluate Perficient’s business performance in the way that management does. Perficient’s definition may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and the basis for excluding them, are outlined below:

Amortization

Perficient has incurred expense on amortization of intangible assets primarily related to various acquisitions. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that eliminating this expense from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the amortization of intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency, and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of Perficient’s acquisition transactions, which also vary substantially in frequency from period to period.

Acquisition Costs

Perficient incurs transaction costs related to merger and acquisition-related activities which are expensed in its GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are expenses associated with each transaction and are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

Adjustment to Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

Perficient is required to remeasure its contingent consideration liability related to acquisitions each reporting period until the contingency is settled. Any changes in fair value are recognized in earnings. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these adjustments from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they are related to acquisitions and are inconsistent in amount and frequency from period to period.

Amortization of Debt Discount and Debt Issuance Costs

On August 14, 2020, Perficient issued $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025, and on September 11, 2018, Perficient issued $143.8 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2025 Notes” and the “2023 Notes,” respectively, and together, the “Notes”) in private placements to qualified institutional purchasers. In accordance with accounting for debt with conversions and other options, Perficient bifurcated the principal amount of the Notes into liability and equity components. The resulting debt discounts are being amortized to interest expense over the period from the issuance dates through the respective contractual maturity dates. Issuance costs related to the Notes were allocated pro rata based on the relative fair values of the liability and equity components. Issuance costs attributable to the liability component of the Notes, in addition to issuance costs related to Perficient’s credit agreement, are being amortized to interest expense over their respective terms. Perficient believes that excluding these non-cash expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the expenses are not reflective of the company’s business performance.

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

Perficient repurchased its 2023 Notes in 2020 and 2021, which resulted in a loss on extinguishment of debt. Perficient believes that excluding this loss from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the expenses are not reflective of the company’s business performance.

Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain)

Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in net other expense (income) in our consolidated statements of operations. As our operations expands into countries outside of the United States, and in particular as a result of our 2020 acquisition of Productora de Software S.A.S., based in Colombia, foreign exchange gains and losses have and will become increasingly material. Perficient believes that excluding these gains and losses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because foreign exchange gains and losses will vary as the underlying currencies fluctuate, which makes it difficult to compare current and historical results.

Stock Compensation

Perficient incurs stock-based compensation expense under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation - Stock Compensation. Perficient excludes stock-based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense, which Perficient believes is not reflective of its business performance. The nature of stock-based compensation expense also makes it very difficult to estimate prospectively, since the expense will vary with changes in the stock price and market conditions at the time of new grants, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and different award types, making the comparison of current results with forward-looking guidance potentially difficult for investors to interpret. The tax effects of stock-based compensation expense may also vary significantly from period to period, without any change in underlying operational performance, thereby obscuring the underlying profitability of operations relative to prior periods. Perficient believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude stock-based compensation, are widely used by analysts and investors.

Dilution Offset from Convertible Note Hedge Transactions

It is Perficient’s current intent to settle conversions of the Notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. We exclude the shares that are issuable upon conversions of the Notes because we expect that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in August 2020 and September 2018 in connection with the issuance of the Notes.

 

Perficient, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP Net Income

$

17,396

 

 

 

$

6,177

 

 

 

$

47,562

 

 

 

$

21,760

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

6,784

 

 

 

2,352

 

 

 

16,124

 

 

 

6,965

 

 

Amortization

4,317

 

 

 

7,237

 

 

 

17,702

 

 

 

15,557

 

 

Acquisition costs

1,264

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

1,332

 

 

 

3,657

 

 

Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration

42

 

 

 

2,061

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

3,793

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,594

 

 

 

1,929

 

 

 

7,684

 

 

 

4,345

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

250

 

 

 

4,337

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

4,337

 

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

121

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

257

 

 

 

(8

)

 

Stock compensation

6,254

 

 

 

4,741

 

 

 

17,061

 

 

 

14,443

 

 

Adjusted Net Income Before Tax

39,022

 

 

 

28,881

 

 

 

108,018

 

 

 

74,849

 

 

Adjusted income tax (1)

9,482

 

 

 

7,162

 

 

 

26,788

 

 

 

18,413

 

 

Adjusted Net Income

$

29,540

 

 

 

$

21,719

 

 

 

$

81,230

 

 

 

$

56,436

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$

0.48

 

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$

0.88

 

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

 

$

2.49

 

 

 

$

1.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted)

35,893

 

 

 

32,649

 

 

 

34,177

 

 

 

32,509

 

 

Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions

(2,252

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(1,515

)

 

 

(57

)

 

Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted)

33,641

 

 

 

32,627

 

 

 

32,662

 

 

 

32,452

 

  

(1)

The estimated adjusted effective tax rate of 24.3% and 24.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and 24.8% and 24.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, has been used to calculate the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP purposes. 

 

Perficient, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

GAAP Net Income

$

17,396

 

 

$

6,177

 

 

 

$

47,562

 

 

$

21,760

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

6,784

 

 

2,352

 

 

 

16,124

 

 

6,965

 

 

Net interest expense

3,481

 

 

2,808

 

 

 

10,144

 

 

6,795

 

 

Net other expense (income)

103

 

 

(9

)

 

 

234

 

 

(17

)

 

Depreciation

1,607

 

 

1,388

 

 

 

4,682

 

 

3,993

 

 

Amortization

4,317

 

 

7,237

 

 

 

17,702

 

 

15,557

 

 

Acquisition costs

1,264

 

 

57

 

 

 

1,332

 

 

3,657

 

 

Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration

42

 

 

2,061

 

 

 

46

 

 

3,793

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

250

 

 

4,337

 

 

 

250

 

 

4,337

 

 

Stock compensation

6,254

 

 

4,741

 

 

 

17,061

 

 

14,443

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

41,498

 

 

$

31,149

 

 

 

$

115,137

 

 

$

81,283

 

 

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure and is not intended to be a performance measure that should be regarded as an alternative to or more meaningful than either GAAP operating income or GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

 

Perficient, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

 
 

 

Q4 2021

 

Full Year 2021

 

Low end of
adjusted goal

 

High end of
adjusted goal

 

Low end of
adjusted goal

 

High end of
adjusted goal

GAAP EPS

$

0.61

 

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

 

$

2.00

 

 

 

$

2.03

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustment (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP reconciling items

0.56

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

1.99

 

 

 

1.99

 

 

Tax effect of reconciling items

(0.27

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

(0.61

)

 

 

(0.61

)

 

Adjusted EPS

$

0.90

 

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

 

$

3.38

 

 

 

$

3.41

 

 

(1)

Non-GAAP adjustment represents the impact of amortization expense, stock compensation, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, foreign exchange gains and losses, acquisition costs, and adjustments to fair value of contingent consideration, net of the tax effect of these adjustments, divided by adjusted fully diluted shares. Perficient currently expects its Q4 2021 and full year 2021 GAAP effective income tax rate to be approximately 4% and 20%, respectively. The Company's estimates of GAAP and adjusted fully diluted shares for 2021 are included in the following table. These estimates could be affected by share repurchases, shares issued in conjunction with future acquisitions, changes in share price and the potential impact from the conditional conversion features of our debt.

 

 

(in millions)

Q4 2021 (2)

 

Full Year 2021 (2)

GAAP Fully Diluted Shares

37.1

 

 

35.1

 

Non-GAAP adjustment (3):

 

 

 

Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions

(2.7)

 

 

(2.0)

 

Adjusted Fully Diluted Shares

34.4

 

 

33.1

 

(2)

The calculation of fully diluted shares assumes an average share price of $129 per share for the three months ending December 31, 2021; provided, however, that Perficient makes no prediction as to what its actual stock price will be for such period or any other period.

(3)

Non-GAAP adjustment represents the exclusion of shares that are issuable upon conversion of our convertible notes due to the expectation that such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in August 2020.

 


