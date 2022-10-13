Perficient and Infor to Showcase Multilingual Digital Experiences at Sitecore Symposium

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will demonstrate its digital experience expertise in a breakout session with Infor, a multinational enterprise software company, at Sitecore Symposium taking place in Chicago from October 17-20.

For more than 10 years, Perficient and Sitecore have partnered to provide global organizations with a dynamic content management platform that can scale across multiple sites and languages to create unique customer experiences.

“Global companies face several challenges when it comes to providing unique digital experiences for their customers around the world,” said Megan Jensen, senior solutions architect and Sitecore Strategy MVP, Perficient. “Perficient is well versed in using Sitecore’s robust platform to help brands overcome these challenges, and we’re looking forward to presenting alongside Infor at Sitecore Symposium about our experience creating engaging sites with a global audience in mind.”

Learn How Perficient and Infor Curated Multilingual, Global Sites with Sitecore

Representatives from Infor and Perficient will deliver a presentation at Sitecore Symposium demonstrating how they utilized Sitecore technologies including XM, Content Hub, and Personalize to build headless, multilingual, customer-focused digital experiences. During the session, Infor and Perficient will also discuss how they optimized site structure, translation, and SEO resulting in improved operational efficiencies and lower acquisition costs. Session details include:

Session Title: Go Global or Go Home: Building Multilingual Sites Using Content Hub and Personalize Date/Time: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 3:45-4:15 p.m. (CT) Speakers: Husnain Agha, vice president of web strategy & platform, Infor Megan Jensen, senior solutions architect and Sitecore Strategy MVP, Perficient

Connect with Perficient at Sitecore Symposium and Support the American Cancer Society

Throughout the event, Perficient Sitecore experts will be available at booth 233 where attendees can learn more about enhancing organizational global capabilities with the Sitecore platform. Additionally, Perficient will make a donation to the American Cancer Society on behalf of each booth visitor.

“We’re excited to return to Sitecore Symposium and demonstrate our team’s knowledge of Sitecore’s versatile platform,” said Ed Hoffman, vice president, Perficient. “Together, with our clients’ vision in mind, we cultivate customer-centric digital experiences that deliver the right information to users when and where they need it.”

A Sitecore Symposium gold sponsor, a 2022 Sales Excellence Award winner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner, Perficient has more than 20 years of experience helping businesses with digital transformation. For more information about Perficient’s digital experience expertise with Sitecore, subscribe to Perficient’s blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

