    PRFT   US71375U1016

PERFICIENT, INC.

(PRFT)
  Report
Perficient : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results, Host Conference Call on July 29

06/28/2021
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, at 11 a.m. ET, to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 results.

A news release containing the results will be made available before the call.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed via Perficient’s website under the Investor Relations section, or directly at https://perficient.gcs-web.com.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions during the Q&A session can access the call as follows:

Toll-Free: 855-246-0403
International: 414-238-9806
Passcode: 3890138

Investors are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

About Perficient
Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 705 M - -
Net income 2021 59,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 670 M 2 670 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 277
Free-Float 62,7%
