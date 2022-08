Performance Drink : Supplemental Statement Regarding The Authorized Share Capital

Performance Drink Group, Inc. Information Statement August 1, 2022

INFORMATION STATEMENT

CORRECTED AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

PERFORMANCE DRINK GROUP HAS PREVIOUSLY STATED AN INCORRECT AUTHORIZED SHARE

CAPITAL

THE COMPANY CHANGED ITS AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL TO 2,000,000,000 ON 1/4/22

THE REPORT ON OTCMARKETS.COM FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 3/31/22 INCORRECTLY STATED

AN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF 500,000,000

THE TRANSFER AGENT, ALTHOUGH INFORMED OF THE CHANGE AT THE TIME, DID NOT UPDATE THEIR SYSTEM UNTIL 7/15/22 AND THAT SUBSEQUENTLY UPDATED THE OTCMARKETS.COM

WEBSITE.

End of Statement

/David Lovatt/

CEO

