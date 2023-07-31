Innovative program provides access to industry expertise and insights

RICHMOND, Va. - July 21, 2023 - Performance Food Group Company's (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Convenience division, Core-Mark, is excited to announce the relaunch of Core-Mark Curated, an innovative initiative aimed at identifying, nurturing, and developing the best brands for inclusion in Core-Mark's extensive distribution channel.

Building upon the success of the initial launch, Core-Mark Curated continues to serve as a start-up accelerator and incubation program. The Curated program is a key component of the company's Center of Excellence, a facility that enables convenience retailers to immerse themselves in the retailing experience and drive innovative ideas, products, and solutions to grow their businesses.

"Core-Mark prides itself on delivering innovative products and solutions to the convenience retail industry," said Chris Murray, executive vice president of Marketing, Core-Mark International. "With the relaunch of Core-Mark Curated, we're building upon this commitment by uncovering and stewarding the best and brightest new products that can help differentiate our customers in a highly competitive marketplace."

Emerging brands can get more information and register to pitch their products for the chance to become part of the Core-Mark distribution network at coremarkcurated.com. The first submission deadline is Aug. 11, 2023. If selected, brands will have the opportunity to network with Core-Mark leaders, buyers, sales managers, and corporate merchandisers, and gain valuable insights into the convenience store landscape while presenting their products for potential distribution partnerships.

Core-Mark Curated is a part of the company's impressive retailer programs and retailer solutions that are designed to help make c-stores more efficient, profitable and a preferred destination for the most discerning consumers, according to the company.

For more information, please visit www.coremarkcurated.com.

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Va., PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG's success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, please visit www.pfgc.com.