Performance Food : Announces Management Changes; Appoints Craig Hoskins President & Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Hagerty Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer - Form 8-K

Performance Food Group Company Announces Management Changes; Appoints Craig Hoskins President & Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Hagerty Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer

RICHMOND, Va. - Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced management changes designed to align the company's reporting structure with its strategy to capture growth opportunities across business units.

Effective January 3, Craig Hoskins has been appointed President & Chief Operating Officer, overseeing PFG's Foodservice and Vistar operations, and Patrick Hagerty has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. Both continue to report to George Holm, PFG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to announce a new operating management structure for PFG," said Mr. Holm. "Over the past several years, our company has been transformed through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion into new channels and lines of business. This new structure aligns the organization with our strategic vision to capture cross-channel growth opportunities. I am excited to have Craig and Pat's experience, knowledge and leadership represented in these important roles as we embark on our next phase of growth."

For the past three years, Mr. Hoskins has served as Executive Vice President of the Company and President & CEO of Foodservice. Prior to this role, Mr. Hoskins spent seven years as President & CEO of PFG Customized Distribution and Senior Vice President of PFG. His career with PFG began in 1990 with the legacy company which became Vistar, where Craig served in areas of increasing responsibility in marketing, sales, purchasing and operations.

"Craig has been a strong leader for PFG and a strong voice for our industry, serving as a board member and current Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Foodservice Distributors Association," said Mr. Holm. "Throughout his career with us he has helped PFG grow across multiple businesses, and I am looking forward to his partnership as he oversees our operating divisions."

In his new role, Mr. Hagerty continues as a key member of PFG's senior leadership team, with additional responsibilities as the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Hagerty has served as Executive Vice President of PFG and Chief Executive Officer of Vistar since 2018. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President of PFG and President & CEO of Vistar. He also served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Merchandising. Mr. Hagerty's career with PFG began in 1994, with Multifoods Distribution Group, which became Vistar in 2002 and Performance Food Group in 2008. His industry leadership includes serving as the Chairman of the Board for the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA), the trade association for the vending and office coffee service industry, in 2017.

