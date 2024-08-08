August 2024
A Pure - Play Tanker Company
D i s c l o s u r e
Matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward -looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective informati on about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals , strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to future market conditions, the conduct of our share repurchase program and the delivery of th e vessels we have agreed to acquire.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 a nd is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "inte nds," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions, terms, or phrases may identify forward- looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon f urther assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because th ese
assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predic t and are
beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ mater ially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in cu rrencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand i n the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial re sults, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rule s and
regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domest ic and
international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID -19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including "trade wars", a rmed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by ter rorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.
2
A g e n d a
Section 1: Company Overview
Section 2: Financial Presentation
3
C o m p a n y P r o f i l e
Transitioned to pure tanker fleet, new management, simple corporate structure, new strategy implementation
Nasdaq: PSHG
Publicly Listed since 2011
$42.9 million
Revenue in 1H 2024
$230.9 million
Remaining Secured Revenue Backlog
Management
Commercial Technical in House
Pure Tanker
Company
Since August 2020
Net LTV -3%
Net Loan to Value ratio
Management &
Shareholders
Aligned Interests
ESG
Driven
7
Aframax Tankers
Established Commercial
Relationships
Valuation
Trading at low valuation
$36.9 million
Face Value of Preferred Stock
Source: Company
4
E x p e r i e n c e d S e n i o r M a n a g e m e n t
Name / Title
Biography
Aliki Paliou
▪ Director Performance Shipping Inc. since February 2020
Chairperson of the Board
▪
Director, Vice-President and Treasurer of Unitized Ocean Transport Limited since January 2020
▪ Previously Director and Treasurer of Alpha Sigma Shipping Corp. (2010-2015)
▪ B.A. in Fine Arts, Athens School of Fine Arts
▪ M.A. in Theatre Design, Central Saint Martins School of Art and Design, London
Andreas Michalopoulos
▪
Ex-CFO Performance Shipping Inc. (2010-2020)
CEO, Director and Secretary
▪ Ex-CFO Diana Shipping Inc. (2006-2020)
▪ Previous experience: Merrill Lynch, Nestle S.A. and McKinsey and Company
▪ MSc in Economics, MBA & Master's degree in Management Sciences specialized in Finance
Anthony Argyropoulos
▪
Managing Director, Seaborne Capital Advisors
CFO
▪ 20+ years investment banking & corporate finance experience
▪ Previously with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co and Jefferies & Company, Inc. in the United States
▪ MBA in Finance, Bentley College, Waltham Massachusetts
Source: Company
5
F l e e t P r o f i l e
Mid-point age, high specifications & quality assets under time charter contracts and pool arrangements
Vessel
Built
Shipyard
Size
Type
Status
Next Special Survey
Employment
(DWT)
Blue Moon
2011
Sumitomo, Japan
104,623
Aframax
Delivered
Q3 2026
Pool
Briolette
2011
Sumitomo, Japan
104,588
Aframax
Delivered
Q2 2026
TC
P. Yanbu
2011
Sumitomo, Japan
105,391
Aframax
Delivered
Q1 2026
TC
P. Sophia
2009
Hyundai, S. Korea
105,071
Aframax
Delivered
Q3 2024
Pool
P. Aliki
2010
Hyundai, S. Korea
105,304
LR2 Aframax
Delivered
Q2 2025
TC
P. Monterey
2011
Hyundai, S. Korea
105,525
Aframax
Delivered
Q3 2026
TC
P. Long Beach
2013
Hyundai, S. Korea
105,408
LR2 Aframax
Delivered
Q4 2028
TC
Source: Company
6
E m p l o y m e n t P r o f i l e
5 Aframax tankers are currently operating under time charters
Secured revenues of approximately $230.9 million, as of the beginning of the third quarter of 2024, including the 5- year time charter employment contracts for the 3 LR2 Aframax newbuilding tankers
Estimated average contracted rate of approximately $37,200 and $39,200 per day for the second half of 2024 and 2025 respectively
Current
2024
2025
Vessel
Employment
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Status
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
BRIOLETTE
TC
$
41,000
P. LONG BEACH
TC
$37,200
P. ALIKI
TC
$47,000
P. YANBU
TC
$30,000
P. MONTEREY
TC
$32,000
BLUE MOON
Pool
$23,000
P. SOPHIA
Pool
2,000
Operating Days(1)
Spot Days
1,000
Contracted
Days
0
2H 2024
2025
- Operating Days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues. The graph depicts the operating days of the current operating fleet and excludes the operations of the newbuilding tankers.
Source: Company
7
F o c u s e d B u s i n e s s S t r a t e g y
Transparent company provides investors with low leverage, significant exposure to the tanker sector
Fleet Composition
Commercial Deployment
Financial Parameters
Management Transparency
- Growing sector presence
- High specifications & quality, reputable yards
- Mid-pointage profile acquisitions ≈ 12 years
- Continued fleet renewal at specific intervals
- Short to medium term charters
- Established commercial relationships
- Presence in all major markets
- East and west of Suez Canal
- Net leverage at approximately -3% of market asset values
- Equity capital markets reliance for disciplined growth
- Reserves for fleet replacement & maintenance
- Secured revenue backlog of $230.9 million
- Expert in-house technical and commercial manager
- Majority independent & diverse board of directors
- Transparent & lean corporate structure
- ESG efforts, strive towards sustainable development goals
Source: Company
8
R e c e n t D e v e l o p m e n t s
Remarkable milestones towards the Company's fleet expansion and renewal strategy
Sale of the oldest Aframax tanker of the fleet
Sale of the 2007-built Aframax tanker, M/T P. Kikuma, in the fourth quarter of 2023, for $39.3 million
- Gain of $15.7 million
Debt Prepayment
Full Prepayment of Piraeus Bank S.A. Loans - Decrease indebtedness by 44%
- Debt Outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2024 stands at $51.5 million
- 3 out of 7 vessels unencumbered
-
Net leverage at approximately
-3% of market asset values
Four New Shipbuilding
Contracts
Construction of three LNG-ready LR2 oil tankers and one LR1 chemical/product oil tanker
- Deliveries in late 2025 through early 2027
- Total Construction Cost of $249.5 million
- Equipped with the latest high- specification engines, fitted with
scrubbers and water ballast treatment
systems
Newbuilding Long-Term Time Charter
Employment
Five-year time charter contracts for three newbuilding LNG-ready LR2 oil tankers at $31,000 per vessel per day
- Estimated gross revenue of $169.8 million
- Fleet-wideRevenue Backlog stands at $230.9 million representing 109% of all
remaining newbuilding capital expenditures
Source: Company
New Sale & Leaseback Agreement
Entry into a sale and leaseback agreement for the newbuilding LR2 Aframax tanker with expected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025
-
Financing amount of $44.25 million
secured at attractive terms
- Estimated daily cashflow breakeven of $25,000, compared favorably with the secured daily charter rate of $31,000
9
T e c h n i c a l & C o m m e r c i a l M a n a g e m e n t
Technical & Commercial Manager, Unitized Ocean Transport Limited (UOT) our Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Established efficient operations with low vessel operating expenses
We fully fund all commercial and technical services provided by UOT
Full-Service Platform Services
Access to Top-Tier Charterers
- Chartering
- Operations
- Insurance/Claims
- Technical
- Purchasing
▪ Crewing
- Quality Assurance
- Finance
▪ Accounting/Reporting
- Legal
▪
S&P
Key Professionals
▪
Captain Nikolaos Gavalas - Operations Director
▪
Captain Panos Chatzikyriakos - HSQE Director
▪
Mr. Argyris L. Chachalis - Technical Director
Source: Company
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Performance Shipping Inc. published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 07:27:07 UTC.