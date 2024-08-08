August 2024

A Pure - Play Tanker Company

D i s c l o s u r e

Matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward -looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective informati on about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals , strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to future market conditions, the conduct of our share repurchase program and the delivery of th e vessels we have agreed to acquire.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 a nd is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "inte nds," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions, terms, or phrases may identify forward- looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon f urther assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because th ese

assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predic t and are

beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ mater ially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in cu rrencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand i n the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial re sults, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rule s and

regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domest ic and

international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID -19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including "trade wars", a rmed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by ter rorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

A g e n d a

Section 1: Company Overview

Section 2: Financial Presentation

C o m p a n y P r o f i l e

Transitioned to pure tanker fleet, new management, simple corporate structure, new strategy implementation

Nasdaq: PSHG

Publicly Listed since 2011

$42.9 million

Revenue in 1H 2024

$230.9 million

Remaining Secured Revenue Backlog

Management

Commercial Technical in House

Pure Tanker

Company

Since August 2020

Net LTV -3%

Net Loan to Value ratio

Management &

Shareholders

Aligned Interests

ESG

Driven

7

Aframax Tankers

Established Commercial

Relationships

Valuation

Trading at low valuation

$36.9 million

Face Value of Preferred Stock

Source: Company

E x p e r i e n c e d S e n i o r M a n a g e m e n t

Name / Title

Biography

Aliki Paliou

Director Performance Shipping Inc. since February 2020

Chairperson of the Board

Director, Vice-President and Treasurer of Unitized Ocean Transport Limited since January 2020

Previously Director and Treasurer of Alpha Sigma Shipping Corp. (2010-2015)

B.A. in Fine Arts, Athens School of Fine Arts

M.A. in Theatre Design, Central Saint Martins School of Art and Design, London

Andreas Michalopoulos

Ex-CFO Performance Shipping Inc. (2010-2020)

CEO, Director and Secretary

Ex-CFO Diana Shipping Inc. (2006-2020)

Previous experience: Merrill Lynch, Nestle S.A. and McKinsey and Company

MSc in Economics, MBA & Master's degree in Management Sciences specialized in Finance

Anthony Argyropoulos

Managing Director, Seaborne Capital Advisors

CFO

20+ years investment banking & corporate finance experience

Previously with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co and Jefferies & Company, Inc. in the United States

MBA in Finance, Bentley College, Waltham Massachusetts

Source: Company

F l e e t P r o f i l e

Mid-point age, high specifications & quality assets under time charter contracts and pool arrangements

Vessel

Built

Shipyard

Size

Type

Status

Next Special Survey

Employment

(DWT)

Blue Moon

2011

Sumitomo, Japan

104,623

Aframax

Delivered

Q3 2026

Pool

Briolette

2011

Sumitomo, Japan

104,588

Aframax

Delivered

Q2 2026

TC

P. Yanbu

2011

Sumitomo, Japan

105,391

Aframax

Delivered

Q1 2026

TC

P. Sophia

2009

Hyundai, S. Korea

105,071

Aframax

Delivered

Q3 2024

Pool

P. Aliki

2010

Hyundai, S. Korea

105,304

LR2 Aframax

Delivered

Q2 2025

TC

P. Monterey

2011

Hyundai, S. Korea

105,525

Aframax

Delivered

Q3 2026

TC

P. Long Beach

2013

Hyundai, S. Korea

105,408

LR2 Aframax

Delivered

Q4 2028

TC

Source: Company

E m p l o y m e n t P r o f i l e

5 Aframax tankers are currently operating under time charters

Secured revenues of approximately $230.9 million, as of the beginning of the third quarter of 2024, including the 5- year time charter employment contracts for the 3 LR2 Aframax newbuilding tankers

Estimated average contracted rate of approximately $37,200 and $39,200 per day for the second half of 2024 and 2025 respectively

Current

2024

2025

Vessel

Employment

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Status

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

BRIOLETTE

TC

$

41,000

P. LONG BEACH

TC

$37,200

P. ALIKI

TC

$47,000

P. YANBU

TC

$30,000

P. MONTEREY

TC

$32,000

BLUE MOON

Pool

$23,000

P. SOPHIA

Pool

2,000

Operating Days(1)

Spot Days

1,000

Contracted

Days

0

2H 2024

2025

  1. Operating Days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues. The graph depicts the operating days of the current operating fleet and excludes the operations of the newbuilding tankers.

Source: Company

F o c u s e d B u s i n e s s S t r a t e g y

Transparent company provides investors with low leverage, significant exposure to the tanker sector

Fleet Composition

Commercial Deployment

Financial Parameters

Management Transparency

  • Growing sector presence
  • High specifications & quality, reputable yards
  • Mid-pointage profile acquisitions 12 years
  • Continued fleet renewal at specific intervals
  • Short to medium term charters
  • Established commercial relationships
  • Presence in all major markets
  • East and west of Suez Canal
  • Net leverage at approximately -3% of market asset values
  • Equity capital markets reliance for disciplined growth
  • Reserves for fleet replacement & maintenance
  • Secured revenue backlog of $230.9 million
  • Expert in-house technical and commercial manager
  • Majority independent & diverse board of directors
  • Transparent & lean corporate structure
  • ESG efforts, strive towards sustainable development goals

Source: Company

R e c e n t D e v e l o p m e n t s

Remarkable milestones towards the Company's fleet expansion and renewal strategy

Sale of the oldest Aframax tanker of the fleet

Sale of the 2007-built Aframax tanker, M/T P. Kikuma, in the fourth quarter of 2023, for $39.3 million

  • Gain of $15.7 million

Debt Prepayment

Full Prepayment of Piraeus Bank S.A. Loans - Decrease indebtedness by 44%

  • Debt Outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2024 stands at $51.5 million
  • 3 out of 7 vessels unencumbered
  • Net leverage at approximately
    -3% of market asset values

Four New Shipbuilding

Contracts

Construction of three LNG-ready LR2 oil tankers and one LR1 chemical/product oil tanker

  • Deliveries in late 2025 through early 2027
  • Total Construction Cost of $249.5 million
  • Equipped with the latest high- specification engines, fitted with

scrubbers and water ballast treatment

systems

Newbuilding Long-Term Time Charter

Employment

Five-year time charter contracts for three newbuilding LNG-ready LR2 oil tankers at $31,000 per vessel per day

  • Estimated gross revenue of $169.8 million
  • Fleet-wideRevenue Backlog stands at $230.9 million representing 109% of all

remaining newbuilding capital expenditures

Source: Company

New Sale & Leaseback Agreement

Entry into a sale and leaseback agreement for the newbuilding LR2 Aframax tanker with expected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025

  • Financing amount of $44.25 million
    secured at attractive terms
  • Estimated daily cashflow breakeven of $25,000, compared favorably with the secured daily charter rate of $31,000

T e c h n i c a l & C o m m e r c i a l M a n a g e m e n t

Technical & Commercial Manager, Unitized Ocean Transport Limited (UOT) our Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Established efficient operations with low vessel operating expenses

We fully fund all commercial and technical services provided by UOT

Full-Service Platform Services

Access to Top-Tier Charterers

  • Chartering
  • Operations
  • Insurance/Claims
  • Technical
  • Purchasing

Crewing

  • Quality Assurance
  • Finance

Accounting/Reporting

  • Legal

S&P

Key Professionals

Captain Nikolaos Gavalas - Operations Director

Captain Panos Chatzikyriakos - HSQE Director

Mr. Argyris L. Chachalis - Technical Director

Source: Company

