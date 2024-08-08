D i s c l o s u r e

Matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward -looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective informati on about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals , strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to future market conditions, the conduct of our share repurchase program and the delivery of th e vessels we have agreed to acquire.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 a nd is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "inte nds," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions, terms, or phrases may identify forward- looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon f urther assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because th ese

assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predic t and are

beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ mater ially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in cu rrencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand i n the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial re sults, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rule s and

regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domest ic and

international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID -19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including "trade wars", a rmed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by ter rorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

2