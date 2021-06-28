Performance Shipping : to Participate in Future of Shipping Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

ATHENS, GREECE, June 28, 2021 - Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (the 'Company'), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced today that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Argyropoulos, has been invited to present at the Future of Shipping Virtual Conference,presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday June 29, 2021.

The Company will participate in a tanker industry panel discussion led by Tate Sullivan, Maxim Group's Senior Research Analyst covering Industrials, along with other shipping industry professionals at 10:30 a.m. ET.

On June 29th, 2021, Maxim Group and M-Vest will host a 'Future of Shipping' Virtual Conference. This conference will feature roundtable/panel discussions with company executives in the Dry Bulk, Tanker, Container and Gas sectors of the shipping industry. As the world transitions to the next cycle of international trading activity, executives will discuss any recent industry developments and the overall demand and supply trends in various shipping markets. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member, and stay tuned for more updates.

