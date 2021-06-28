Log in
    PSHG   MHY673051212

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.

(PSHG)
  
Performance Shipping : to Participate in Future of Shipping Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

06/28/2021 | 07:51am EDT
ATHENS, GREECE, June 28, 2021 - Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (the 'Company'), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced today that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Argyropoulos, has been invited to present at the Future of Shipping Virtual Conference,presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday June 29, 2021.

The Company will participate in a tanker industry panel discussion led by Tate Sullivan, Maxim Group's Senior Research Analyst covering Industrials, along with other shipping industry professionals at 10:30 a.m. ET.

On June 29th, 2021, Maxim Group and M-Vest will host a 'Future of Shipping' Virtual Conference. This conference will feature roundtable/panel discussions with company executives in the Dry Bulk, Tanker, Container and Gas sectors of the shipping industry. As the world transitions to the next cycle of international trading activity, executives will discuss any recent industry developments and the overall demand and supply trends in various shipping markets. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member, and stay tuned for more updates.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

Disclaimer

Performance Shipping Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 28,4 M 28,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 43,1%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Michalopoulos Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Anthony Argyropoulos Chief Financial Officer
Simos P. Palios Chairman
Reidar C. Brekke Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonios Karavias Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.22.43%28
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.293.12%30 219
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 628
PAO SOVCOMFLOT3.54%3 037
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.166.82%2 409
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.12.09%1 696