Performance Technologies SA invites its shareholders to the 27th regular General Meeting on Tuesday, 11/6/2024, at 15:00 at Plexi Space, 39 Iera Odos, Athens.*

Otherwise, shareholders can watch and vote remotely via Zoom after sending their information (name and phone) to ir@performance.gr by Friday, 7/6/2024.

The agenda items are as follows:

Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the 27th financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2023), the Reports of the Board of Directors, and the Certified Auditor. Approval of distribution of profits of the 27th financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2023), distribution of dividends, formation of regular reserve, and formation of intra-group dividend reserve. Approval of the overall management of the Board of Directors (article 108, Law 4548/2018) and exemption of the Certified Auditor from any responsibility for compensation for the deeds of the 27th financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2023). Approval of compensation to the members of the Board of Directors during the 27th financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2023) and pre-approval of compensation for the current financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2024). Election of a regular and substitute certified auditor for the year 2024 and the issuance of an annual tax certificate. Approval of appointment of the new member of the Audit Committee to replace a resigned one. Amendment of the existing program of free share distribution, as voted by the General Meeting of 9/9/2021 and extended by the decision of the extraordinary General Meeting of 31/1/2024, to members of the Board of Directors and the Company's staff for a period up to 5 years, with the issuance of new shares from the capitalization of reserves. Αuthorization to the Board of Directors for the program's specialization. Establishing a program of free share distribution to the CEO lasting up to 5 years, combining share distribution from buyback and the issuance of new shares from the capitalization of reserves, and providing authorization to the Board of Directors to specialize the program. Permission to the members of the Board of Directors to participate in companies with similar purposes by Article 98 paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018. Miscellaneous Notices.

The proposals of the Board of Directors - Draft decisions of the General Meeting will be posted on the Athens Stock Exchange's and the Company's websites on Friday, May 31, 2024.

*Upon your arrival at the site, please show your Police Identity Card to the company staff.