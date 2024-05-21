Performance: Invitation to the regular General Meeting on Tuesday 11/6/2024
May 21, 2024 at 10:33 am EDT
Share
Performance Technologies SA invites its shareholders to the 27th regular General Meeting on Tuesday, 11/6/2024, at 15:00 at Plexi Space, 39 Iera Odos, Athens.*
Otherwise, shareholders can watch and vote remotely via Zoom after sending their information (name and phone) to ir@performance.gr by Friday, 7/6/2024.
The agenda items are as follows:
Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the 27th financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2023), the Reports of the Board of Directors, and the Certified Auditor.
Approval of distribution of profits of the 27th financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2023), distribution of dividends, formation of regular reserve, and formation of intra-group dividend reserve.
Approval of the overall management of the Board of Directors (article 108, Law 4548/2018) and exemption of the Certified Auditor from any responsibility for compensation for the deeds of the 27th financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2023).
Approval of compensation to the members of the Board of Directors during the 27th financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2023) and pre-approval of compensation for the current financial year (January 1 - December 31, 2024).
Election of a regular and substitute certified auditor for the year 2024 and the issuance of an annual tax certificate.
Approval of appointment of the new member of the Audit Committee to replace a resigned one.
Amendment of the existing program of free share distribution, as voted by the General Meeting of 9/9/2021 and extended by the decision of the extraordinary General Meeting of 31/1/2024, to members of the Board of Directors and the Company's staff for a period up to 5 years, with the issuance of new shares from the capitalization of reserves. Αuthorization to the Board of Directors for the program's specialization.
Establishing a program of free share distribution to the CEO lasting up to 5 years, combining share distribution from buyback and the issuance of new shares from the capitalization of reserves, and providing authorization to the Board of Directors to specialize the program.
Permission to the members of the Board of Directors to participate in companies with similar purposes by Article 98 paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018.
Miscellaneous Notices.
The proposals of the Board of Directors - Draft decisions of the General Meeting will be posted on the Athens Stock Exchange's and the Company's websites on Friday, May 31, 2024.
*Upon your arrival at the site, please show your Police Identity Card to the company staff.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Performance Technologies SA published this content on
21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 May 2024 14:32:04 UTC.
Performance Technologies IT Solutions SA is a Greece-based Company active in the information technology (IT) sector acting as a supplier and/or subcontractor of international IT vendors. The Company has partnerships with international vendors such as Symantec, VMware, IBM and HP. The Companyâs main focus areas are Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Data Replication, Virtualization, Network and System Management, IT Service Management and Security Solutions. It offers a wide range of hardware and software products such as server and storage systems and software, tapes, virtual machines, and management, security and scheduling software. Moreover, the Company provides a range of services such as: Consulting and Planning Services, Implementation Services, Technical Support and Maintenance, and Training. The Companyâs subsidiaries are: Performance Technologies (Cyprus) Ltd, Performance Technologies (Romania) SRL, Performance Technologies BG and Performance Technologies (Serbia).