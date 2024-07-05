"Performance Technologies SA" ("Company") informs the investing public that, in implementation of the 31/1/2024 decision of the 8th item of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, as specified by the 12/4/2024 decision of the Board of Directors, on Thursday 4/7/2024 it purchased 2,000 own shares with an average purchase price of 6.87 euros per share, with a total value of 13,753.80 euros.

Following the recent purchases and the cumulative effect of the previous share purchase program decided by the regular General Meeting of 9/8/2022, the Company now holds 56,683 own shares, corresponding to 0.41% of the Company's total shares.

The announcement was issued under Regulation (EU) no. 596/2004 of the European Parliament and the Council on April 16, 2014, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.