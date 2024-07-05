"Performance Technologies SA" ("Company") informs the investing public that, in implementation of the 31/1/2024 decision of the 8th item of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, as specified by the 12/4/2024 decision of the Board of Directors, on Thursday 4/7/2024 it purchased 2,000 own shares with an average purchase price of 6.87 euros per share, with a total value of 13,753.80 euros.
Following the recent purchases and the cumulative effect of the previous share purchase program decided by the regular General Meeting of 9/8/2022, the Company now holds 56,683 own shares, corresponding to 0.41% of the Company's total shares.
The announcement was issued under Regulation (EU) no. 596/2004 of the European Parliament and the Council on April 16, 2014, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Performance Technologies SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 07:07:04 UTC.