Performance Technologies has undertaken a Disaster Recovery as a Managed Service project at Motor Oil.

It is a project to transition to a managed service model that allows the Group to enjoy top levels of disaster recovery protection and frees up human and other resources to focus on fundamental transformation projects at the same time.

The main objectives of the new service are (a) the satisfaction of the high needs of ensuring business continuity and compliance with the strict institutional framework that Motor Oil operates in, (b) the speed and flexibility of meeting the technological needs created by the rapid transformation of the Group and (c) strengthening protection against the ever-increasing number and impact of modern cyber threats.

The reasons for selecting Performance Technologies to carry out the project were the long-term cooperation and familiarity of Performance Technologies with the Group's environment, the know-how and experience of the members of the scheme in disaster recovery and data protection, and the emphasis that the service places on the regular and complete test of the perfect response of the software infrastructure and hardware, networking, processes and people that make up the overall system. The project was implemented in collaboration with Kyndryl.

Vassilis Anastasiou, Director of IT Operations and Infrastructure at Motor Oil Group, said of the project: "We consider the completion of such a disaster recovery project to be an achievement that spans the vast technological complexity of the companies and the Group's four business pillars, ensuring business continuity. In this way, Motor Oil contributes to the security of the country's critical infrastructure while setting a new milestone in best IT technology practices of our industry."

Dimitris Kyriakidis, Performance's Technology Services Manager, said: "We are proud to have undertaken and completed the Motor Oil Group's Disaster Recovery as a Managed Service project. This project represents our commitment to provide innovative solutions that can meet both the existing and future needs of our customers. Undertaking important projects like this confirms our deep knowledge and technological superiority in business continuity."