Performance Technologies recently acquired two more Microsoft Specializations, namely the Infra & Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialization and the Cloud Security Specialization.

Microsoft with the above Specializations recognizes partners who meet strict criteria regarding the successful completion of projects in Microsoft technologies and with highly technically qualified personnel.

More specifically with the specialization Microsoft Infra & Database Migration to Azure, Performance Technologies seals the deep knowledge and experience in the migration of infrastructure loads and databases to Azure, offering integrated solutions, design, implementation and support to Microsoft Azure, successfully completing the validation process of the methodology and the implementation of best practices for the migration to Microsoft Azure.

In addition, the Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization certifies Performance Technologies among the most suitable and reliable partners for the implementation of integrated protection against cyber-attacks in Microsoft Azure, hybrid and multicloud environments. As the use of cloud services continues to grow, and cyber risks and threats continue to evolve, this certification becomes increasingly valuable by validating Performance's extensive knowledge.

These Specializations come to expand the list of specializations already owned by Performance Technologies, such as DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Azure VMware Solution.

Konstantinos Chronopoulos, Cloud Business Unit Director of Performance Technologies said "At Performance Technologies we are proud of the acquisition of these two new Specializations, which prove in practice that Performance Technologies, with its proven methodology, can be the partner of every organization in the journey of digital transformation in a structured and secure way."

Anat Gil, Global Partner Solutions Lead, South-East Europe at Microsoft also said: "I would like to congratulate the Performance Technologies team for their dedication and continued investment in their expertise in Microsoft technologies. The acquisition of Microsoft Specializations underscores the partner's success in providing comprehensive solutions for digital transformation and modernization of our customers' infrastructures, while ensuring their security and the achievement of their corporate goals, making their transition to Microsoft Azure a reality."