  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Performant Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PFMT   US71377E1055

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PFMT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
2.330 USD   +0.43%
07:33aPerformant Financial Corporation Awarded CMS RAC Region 2 Contract
BU
11/01Performant Financial Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 8, 2022
BU
10/11Performant Announces Strategic engagement with Priority Health
BU
Performant Financial Corporation Awarded CMS RAC Region 2 Contract

11/02/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (“Performant”, “the Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility and related analytics services, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) awarded Performant an 8.5 year contract to serve as the Region 2 Recovery Audit Contractor (RAC). This contract was initially awarded via a full-and-open competitive procurement on March 24, 2022 and following a voluntary corrective action process that was initiated by CMS, the agency re-affirmed its initial award determination, that Performant’s proposal represents the best value for the Government.

Region 2 consists of the following states: IL, MN, WI, NE, IA, KS, MO, CO, NM, TX, OK, AR, LA, and MS. As the Region 2 RAC, Performant will perform post-payment reviews of Part A and B Medicare fee-for service claims to identify and support the recoupment of improperly paid claims. Any updates related to the contract will be posted on the Company’s CMS RAC Provider webpages.

“This contract win validates our competitive technology platform and highlights our unique ability to compete,” stated Simeon Kohl, President of Performant. “This extension of our more than ten-year partnership with CMS underscores our team’s hard work and dedication. It is an honor to serve CMS, and we are grateful to have the quality and value of our work affirmed through this award.”

In addition to Region 2, Performant is also the RAC for Region 1, which consists of 11 states across the Northeast and eastern-Midwest region, and the nationwide Region 5 for Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DMEPOS) and Home Health and Hospice (HH&H) claims. Further, Performant is the exclusive contractor for the Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) Commercial Repayment Center contract and was recently selected as the sole national medical reviewer for the HHS Office of the Inspector General.

About Performant Healthcare Solutions

Performant Healthcare Solutions is a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity industry. Performant works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based (also known as coordination-of-benefits) services to identify improper payments. The Company engages clients in both government and commercial markets. The Company also has a call center which serves clients with complex consumer engagement needs. Clients of the Company typically operate in complex and highly regulated environments and contract for their payment integrity needs in order to reduce losses on improper healthcare payments.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

To learn more, please visit https://www.performanthealth.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 109 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,15 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 929
Free-Float 78,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa C. Im Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Simeon M. Kohl President
Rohit Ramchandani Vice President-Finance & Strategy
Amanda Purvis Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Marlene M. Mullen-Clayton Chief Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.32%172
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.36%43 489
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.12%15 516
EDENRED SE28.17%12 791
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.61%11 257
LG CORP.0.62%9 113